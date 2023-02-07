Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops
(WWNY) - High school and college basketball dominated local sports action Tuesday night. It was a Frontier League boys’ D Division semifinal in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots entertained Lyme. - The pass inside to Ethan Tracy for the first 2 points of the game. - Austin Griner finds...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Wolves to host Fight Cancer Night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves hockey team will be holding a Fight Cancer Night on Friday. Team captain Charlie Pens and assistant captain Michael Mann appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. During and after the Wolves game,...
wwnytv.com
Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65 passed peacefully on February 4, 2023. Joey was born February 17, 1957 to his loving parents Virginia Mae Pryor and (Ben) Forunato Scordo. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1975 Joey worked with his father at Scordo’s Arco Service Station. Then for many years at Stature Electric. Also operating a U-Haul truck and Hertz Car rental agency with his semi retired father Ben. He met Donna Miles, the daughter of Lenna and Clayton in 1991 and they were married at St Anthony’s church on September 30th, 1995 by Rev. Msg. Anthony Milia.
wwnytv.com
Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr. 78, of Watertown, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Daniel was born on October 9th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Daniel Grieco Sr. and Josephine Grieco. Mr. Grieco married Judy Lennox on November 20th, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Church of Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School and earned an Associate’s degree in Business from Jefferson Community College.
wwnytv.com
William L. Rodee, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Heaven gained a faithful servant with the passing of William L. Rodee, Canton, NY on February 8, 2023 . Mr. Rodee was born September 27, 1934 to Bernard L. & Etta (Aldous) Rodee. The youngest of ten children, Mr. Rodee was the 6th generation to take over & run the family farm. In addition to his dedicated wife, Marilyn, his pride & joy was his family. His children & their spouses Leslee (Steve) Hooper, Terri Rodee (Doug Knuth), & Elliott (Mary) Rodee. His grandchildren Brandon (Shelby) Rodee, Sean (Taylor) Rodee, Liam Rodee, Julia Basford, Casey Basford, Amelia Rodee, Sarah Rodee, Chris (Courtney) Hooper, Garth (Mary) Hooper, & David (Adrianna) Hooper as well as great grandchildren (Charleigh, Brynlee, Duke, Alivia, Ellie, Callie, Grayson, Quinn, & Adler), & his siblings, numerous nieces & nephews (great nieces & nephews) & cousins (& their families).
wwnytv.com
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.
wwnytv.com
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Sandra married...
wwnytv.com
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family. Born on September 17, 1962 in Watertown, NY, to Ben H. and Dawn E. Shorkey Kiechle. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and then joined the United States Army.
wwnytv.com
Deadline approaching for Rotary calendar submissions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline is fast approaching to submit photos for Watertown Noon Rotary’s 2024 fundraising calendar. Michelle Carpenter explained they’re looking for photos by Jefferson and Lewis county students in grades 8-12. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
wwnytv.com
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
wwnytv.com
Rain today with wind advisories later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through. We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
wwnytv.com
Dessert Theater this week at T.I. High School
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a 25-year tradition for the Thousand Islands High School Select Choir. Choir members Marena Grenier and Evangeline Hopper talked about their annual Dessert Theater. Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning. It’s at 7 p.m. on Friday, February...
wwnytv.com
Fitness with Jamie: Combination exercises to save time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re busy and on the go, you might appreciate exercises that work several muscle groups at the same time. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us three that work both the upper and lower bodies. Two of them are squat variations and the third...
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of intoxicated driving in Carthage: NYSP
CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Patrick M. Green, 45, of Carthage, NY was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). Troopers say the arrest took place...
syracuse.com
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
wwnytv.com
Breezy with rain late in the day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly but will end up well above freezing. Temperatures started in the single digits and teens above zero. Highs will be around 40. The day starts with sunshine but clouds up toward afternoon. We expect rain, snow, and possible mixed precipitation by...
wwnytv.com
Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 30s to start, and that’s pretty much where they’ll stay. That will make for a mild day. And skies will be partly sunny by afternoon. A low pressure area will move in and we could have freezing rain Thursday...
wwnytv.com
Company proposes new dam to help power Fort Drum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The same company we told you about this week that wants to revive the hydro facilities on Watertown’s Sewall’s Island and create a whitewater kayaking course in the Black River, has a power proposal for Fort Drum. LinkPast Solutions tells the military post...
