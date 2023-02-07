ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Equestrian helmets from Pa. company recalled for ‘failure to meet impact requirements’

A Scranton company has issued a recall of some equestrian helmets that fail to “meet impact requirements.”. English Riding Supply has recalled about 49,300 Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets manufactured from December 2020 through December 2022 and sold in multiple colors and finishes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county jail mistakenly releases the wrong inmate

Officials are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a Delaware County jail earlier this week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Amin Hall, 21, was released from the George W. Hill Correctional Facility by mistake on Tuesday. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Sources told the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dogs shot, one fatally, in central Pa., state police say

Two dogs were shot in the front yard of their Lancaster County home earlier this month, Pennsylvania State Police said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on the first block of Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township. State police said the dogs’ owner heard multiple gunshots and called the police after discovering her dogs were shot.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police uncover theft ring at Pa. crash site: report

A large theft ring was uncovered while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash in the Poconos, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The unexpected discovery began when state police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, in the early morning of Jan. 27, where police arrested Brian McBride, 35, for driving under the influence of marijuana.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, 22, arrested in two central Pa. shootings: police

A 22-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Thursday in connection with two shootings, weeks apart, according to city police. Alex Torres-Santos is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other charges are pending, police said. Officers were called to the 700 block of Lehman Street at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17,...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot inside crashed truck on Pa. road: police

A shooting Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412, and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412. The scene was just past the Turkey Hill gas station and Wendy’s, near the interchange with Interstate 78.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy