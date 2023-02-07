Read full article on original website
Equestrian helmets from Pa. company recalled for ‘failure to meet impact requirements’
A Scranton company has issued a recall of some equestrian helmets that fail to “meet impact requirements.”. English Riding Supply has recalled about 49,300 Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets manufactured from December 2020 through December 2022 and sold in multiple colors and finishes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Racist video on social media leads to protest at Pa. school
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two students at a Catholic high school in Philadelphia who allegedly were responsible for a racist video that showed teenage white girls in blackface “are not present in school” and are being disciplined, according to school officials. The video, which was circulated on social...
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
Workplace shooting leads to death of 2nd NJ councilperson in a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin on Wednesday morning, officials said. Heller,...
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
Gov. Shapiro could win double prize with Super Bowl bets against Kansas, Missouri governors
Gov. Josh Shapiro has made Super Bowl bets with not one, but two counterparts as the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Shapiro unveiled the friendly wagers with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday in two Twitter videos. The bet with Parson...
Pa. county jail mistakenly releases the wrong inmate
Officials are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a Delaware County jail earlier this week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Amin Hall, 21, was released from the George W. Hill Correctional Facility by mistake on Tuesday. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Sources told the...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Missing Lyft driver with connections to Pa. has died: report
A missing Lyft driver from Florida who had connections to Philadelphia has died, a family member confirmed. Police in both Florida and North Carolina have been searching for Gary Levin, 74, for over a week. “At this time my family and I are asking for privacy so we can process...
Pa. high school student faces charges after assaulting principal, officer: report
A high school student in Pa. is facing charges after the teen assaulted a principal and an officer on Monday, according to officials. According to Times Leader, 18-year-old Joseph Pszenyczniak, a Wyoming Valley West High School student in Plymouth, Luzerne County, Pa., faces two counts each of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault.
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
Passenger grabbed wheel, causing Pa. crash that injured driver: police
A Monroe County woman is facing criminal charges after police said she grabbed the steering wheel of a car as it traveled on Route 22, leading to a crash that injured the driver. The 24-year-old woman from Tobyhanna was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment following the Jan. 21 crash...
2 dogs shot, one fatally, in central Pa., state police say
Two dogs were shot in the front yard of their Lancaster County home earlier this month, Pennsylvania State Police said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on the first block of Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township. State police said the dogs’ owner heard multiple gunshots and called the police after discovering her dogs were shot.
Pa. man, woman face charges after being accused of neglecting dog: report
Pa. police saved a severely malnourished and abandoned dog two years ago, and now two suspects face charges for neglecting the animal. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced during a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday that Terik Wiggins, 30, and Shaniqwa Scott, 24, were facing charges for neglecting the pitbull Nova.
Police uncover theft ring at Pa. crash site: report
A large theft ring was uncovered while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash in the Poconos, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The unexpected discovery began when state police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, in the early morning of Jan. 27, where police arrested Brian McBride, 35, for driving under the influence of marijuana.
Man, 22, arrested in two central Pa. shootings: police
A 22-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Thursday in connection with two shootings, weeks apart, according to city police. Alex Torres-Santos is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other charges are pending, police said. Officers were called to the 700 block of Lehman Street at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17,...
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Man found shot inside crashed truck on Pa. road: police
A shooting Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412, and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412. The scene was just past the Turkey Hill gas station and Wendy’s, near the interchange with Interstate 78.
