Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Wolverine recruiting report: Why a 4-star in-state athlete chose Michigan
Harper Woods class of 2024 four-star athlete Jacob Oden has visited Ann Arbor at least 10 times during his recruiting process. But his last trip on Jan. 23 officially sold him on the Wolverines. The No. 160 overall prospect nationally and No. 5 in the state, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, spent most of his time with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who shared his vision with Oden.
Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class
Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?
Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
Lansing Catholic, Warren Fitzgerald joins Michigan girls basketball Top 25
The Michigan high school girls basketball season is heading into the final weeks of the regular season, as conference playoffs begin and first-place showdowns litter the schedule. The biggest games of the year provide plenty of opportunities for teams to make a name for themselves and make a case for...
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
Detroit Tigers fan with more than 1,200 signed baseballs searching for a way to share his collection
ADA, MI – In the wee hours of a November morning, Steve Nagengast was a bundle of nerves in front of his computer. Entrenched in an all-night bidding war for a piece of baseball history, the West Michigan resident postponed sleep and watched the seconds tick by until the auction’s 30-minute timer expired with his $10,500 offer at the top of the list.
Juwan Howard meets with Jay Wright in hopes of growing as a coach
After Jay Wright decided to end his coaching career with Villanova after last season, he joined CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst. He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State game, and Juwan Howard decided to catch up with Wright in hopes to learn a thing or two.
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
Brush with death inspired Michigan woman to fight for expanded health care
YPSILANTI, MI - Audrey Gerard was uninsured and close to death a few years ago, and she wants to make sure no one else ever goes through that experience. Gerard, a 24-year-old Ann Arbor native and alumnus of Eastern Michigan University’s high school affiliate Early College Alliance, had an infection in her urinary tract. Due to lack of medical coverage and fearing the cost of care, she put off treatment until it turned into sepsis, hospitalizing her for eight days.
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki
I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
