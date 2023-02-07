Read full article on original website
New details on suspected Chinese spy balloon’s payload
5 takeaways from Biden's State of the Union and Republican response. President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his second State of the Union address, balancing a push for bipartisanship in a divided Washington and advocacy for his own policies heading into next year's election. Standing in front of Vice President...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
See Brian Walshe's reaction as charges are read to him
Brian Walshe, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, was arraigned in a Massachusetts courtroom, where more details of his alleged crimes were revealed. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Is Jim Jordan truly investigating Twitter censorship, or is he just grandstanding? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Champaign County GOP Rep. Jim Jordan repeatedly questioned ex-Twitter employees Wednesday about the company’s decision to temporarily block dissemination of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Was he grandstanding, or did he really want answers? We’re asking on...
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Disney CEO Bob Iger to Speak with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow, February 9 at 9AM ET
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" In a CNBC exclusive interview, Anchor David Faber will speak with Disney CEO Bob Iger on "Squawk on the Street" tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at 9AM ET for his first interview since returning to Disney as CEO. Interview topics will include Disney's fourth quarter results, Bob Iger's thoughts on returning as CEO, upcoming proxy fight with Nelson Peltz and more.
Our country is so politically divided it tests our capacity for hope, optimism
Politicians are experts at speaking with forked tongues. This linguistic legerdemain is crucial for political survival. The fact that they often contradict themselves is usually ignored but if pressed to explain, then the common excuse given is, “that was taken out of context”. AP article (“Sorry, not sorry…”...
