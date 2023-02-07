ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Turkish Cultural Center works to help those affected by Turkey, Syria earthquake Here’s how to help

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A violent earthquake shook the grounds in Turkey and Syria Monday leaving more than 5,000 people dead.

News 12 News Jersey’s Kurt Sieglen talked to Turkish community members in the state about ways to help.

The Turkish Cultural Center is collecting donations to help affected people. To donate, visit www.embracerelief.org .

Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield

Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
