NJ Turkish Cultural Center works to help those affected by Turkey, Syria earthquake Here’s how to help
A violent earthquake shook the grounds in Turkey and Syria Monday leaving more than 5,000 people dead.
News 12 News Jersey’s Kurt Sieglen talked to Turkish community members in the state about ways to help.
The Turkish Cultural Center is collecting donations to help affected people. To donate, visit www.embracerelief.org .
MORE: ‘We are all united.’ Paterson steps up to support Turkey and Syria after earthquake kills thousands
Comments / 0