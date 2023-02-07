The Ironworkers set to defend their Major League Rugby championship in Mount Vernon

New York's professional rugby team will be calling Westchester County home for the upcoming season.

The Ironworkers are moving into Mount Vernon's Memorial Field and getting ready for their first game of the 2023 season.

The team are the Major League Rugby defending champions, winning their first title in 2022.

MLR is a 12-team league entering its sixth season and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America.

The team opens its season in Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 18 and their first home game at Memorial Field is Sunday, Feb. 26.

News 12 Photojournalist Denzel Walters was invited to get a up-close look at one of the team's practices