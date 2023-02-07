ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says

By Pete Syme
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

John J. Ray III (left), the new CEO of FTX, and Sam Bankman-Fried, his predecessor.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • FTX's new CEO berated the crypto exchange's security in court testimony reported by Coindesk.
  • John J. Ray III said an FTX exec could have downloaded $500m of crypto and walked away, per Coindesk.
  • Ray also described his first 48 hours in charge of FTX as "pure hell."

FTX's weak security meant its cofounders — who have both been charged with fraud — could easily have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of crypto, the bankrupt firm's new CEO said in court testimony reported by Coindesk .

John J. Ray III, who was drafted in to oversee FTX after its collapse and previously handled Enron's liquidation, made the comments at the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday, per Coindesk.

"Literally one of the founders could come into this environment, download half a billion dollars' worth of wallets onto a thumb drive, and walk off with them," he said, per Coindesk, adding: "And there'd be no accounting for that whatsoever."

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, and then-CEO Bankman Fried resigned his position, on November 11. FTX lawyers later said the company ran out of assets partly because executives had a $65 billion line of credit to draw on customers' funds .

Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. When contacted by Insider, a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on Ray's remarks.

Ray told the court Monday his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," Coindesk reported. He said that over the last 50 days of 2022, he charged FTX $690,000 for his work.

Monday's court hearing took place amid calls from the US Trustee – which represents the Department of Justice – for an independent examiner. The federal agency said the allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" are "too important to be left to an internal investigation," Reuters reported .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 16

steve68
2d ago

And I guess you pay off a politician, so the government really never looks into these businesses that have been taking peoples money hand over fist while advertising on radio and TV OK?

Reply
7
Business Insider

Business Insider

