ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cantor Fitzgerald Announces the Sale of Rivertop Apartments

By Lisa Hay
What Now Nashville
What Now Nashville
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muiGp_0kf2bBxz00

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. announced the sale of Rivertop Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee. The sale was facilitated on behalf of investors in Rivertop Apartments, resulting in a total return of 137% of their aggregate original investment and an internal rate of return of 12% over the approximately three-year hold period.

Completed in 2019, Rivertop Apartments is a 224-unit, Class-A apartment community featuring elegant interior finishes and an expansive amenity set, including a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, and a pet spa. The property is approximately eight miles west of downtown Nashville, along the I-40 corridor, providing accessibility to major employment centers, universities, retail centers, and lifestyle amenities.

“Rivertop Apartments is uniquely located on an elevated site with scenic views of the Cumberland River within the vibrant Nashville market,” said Aaron Wessner, Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management in a statement. “Over the past three years, we successfully executed the business plan to optimize operations for this high-quality property and are pleased to have delivered an attractive return for investors.”

As of December 31, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald’s real estate investment portfolio comprises over 7,900 stabilized multifamily units plus over 2,500 units under development, and over 8.1 million square feet of office, industrial, life science, and retail space across 147 properties. For the 12-month period ending September 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald participated in more than $155 billion of total real estate transactions.



Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee

The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Franklin Drive-In announces closure

It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
FRANKLIN, KY
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!

(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members

Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
What Now Nashville

What Now Nashville

Nashville, TN
271
Followers
91
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnownashville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy