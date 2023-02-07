ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Columbus-area store closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barely a week after it announced it would close its Easton location, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will be shuttering its store in Upper Arlington. According to a report on CNN.com, the retail chain will close 149 more stores, in addition to the...
Craft Corner: Putting the heart in Valentine's Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a new Valentine's Day craft for your children Anna Sokol from Art with Anna joins Good Day Columbus with a homemade project filled with love!. To learn more about Art with Anna classes, click here.
Impractical Jokers return for season 10 as tour stops in Columbus this Summer

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Impractical Jokers is back with more challenges, more punishments, and more celebrity guest stars. Each season, the Impractical Jokers compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray join Good Day Columbus to chat all about the hilarity the guys have in store.
Kids day with Animal Planet host at The Columbus Dispatch Spring Home and Garden Show

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The 67th annual Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch will take over the Bricker and Celeste Buildings at the Ohio Expo Center, Feb. 18 to 26th. More than 250 vendors and local home and garden businesses are expected to be on hand allowing guests to explore whimsical landscapes and designs following the “Enchanted Gardens” theme of this year’s show.
The Fever Podcast

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — From 'The King,' LeBron James to Ohio State hoops and everything in between, the ABC 6 team is talking all things sports. ABC 6 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael and Phil Kelly are teaming up with digital content creator Cantly Elliott to discuss some of the hottest topics trending in sports this week.
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
Dorothy and the Prince of Oz coming back to Columbus

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — BalletMet is bringing back Dorothy and the Prince of Oz for the second time after a successful debut in the 2017-18 season. Dancers Erica Alvarado and David Ward who play Dorothy and King Sapphire in 'Dorothy and the Prince of Oz' joined Good Day Columbus to discuss the production of the show and their favorite characters!
5th annual Columbus Taco Fest returning this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Taco Fest is returning this spring for its fifth year!. The celebration of Columbus's diverse culinary scene will last two days, May 20 and 21, 2023. "The Columbus Taco Fest has become a staple of the city's food scene, and we are thrilled...
Best Friends preparing to celebrate Galentine's Day this weekend at El Segundo

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — February is the month of love and you can celebrate with your gals at El Segundo with a special prix fixe menu. El Segundo Mexican Kitchen Executive Chef Brad Cunnington and General Manager Jess Stull join Good Day Columbus to share an exciting way to celebrate your besties with a Galentine’s Day dinner!
TSA hosting two-day job fair for Columbus airports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for Columbus Airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. TSA is looking for Transportation Security Officers to work at John Glenn International Airport or Rickenbacker International Airport. Starting pay is $20.21 per house with sign-on bonuses worth...
Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
Aware Recovery Care Provides In-Home Addiction Treatment

You can conquer addiction with Aware Recovery Care – a unique in-home addiction treatment program brand new to the Columbus region. Ohio is amidst a deadly struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1999 witnessed 327 Ohioan deaths from drug overdoses. In 2021, that number increased 15-fold to 5,018.
Pickerington Local Schools students return to class following parent suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students in Pickerington return to class for the first time since a parent took his own life at Ridgeview Junior High School. Extra officers will be at the school to reassure families as it's expected to be an emotional day. The last time students were at Ridgeview Junior High School they were evacuating the building.
PICKERINGTON, OH

