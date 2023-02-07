ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

jAmes daily
2d ago

"Jack, you said that the investigation was not random, how did you secure a journalist position formulating things like that which makes no sense at all?"

Reply
2
moped outlaw
2d ago

is it possible that it was gang related because in the victim's pictures... 1 has a red bandana , 2 has a red shirt on with a bullet proof vest on , 3 is throwing up a pyru bloods .....

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan teen missing since 2021 found hidden in Port Huron home

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An endangered teen who went missing more than a year ago from Port Huron has been reunited with her family. U.S. Marshals located the 14-year-old within a day of the case being forwarded to the agency, after she was reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office in 2021.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

How police tracked down teen missing since 2021, found hiding in Port Huron closet

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More details are emerging on how investigators found a 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 2021 in Port Huron. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking the girl since then. It began as a runaway situation, but then escalated with suspicion the teen might be a victim of sexual abuse. The sheriff told FOX 2 – they’ve been following up leads, but hit roadblocks.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Canton Police seek shooting suspects

Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
CANTON, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI

