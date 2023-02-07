ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Tuscola County Jail wants new building

Tuscola County, Mich.- The County Jailhouse is in bad condition with many fire hazards. Hallways and office rooms are filled with items they have nowhere to store. "Every nook and cranny in this building is filled with something for storage. we have got storage in the hallways, we have got it downstairs in the tunnel on the way to the courthouse, we have it stored in electrical rooms" Lieutenant Brian Harris says.
WWMT

MNA nurses reach tentative deal with MyMichigan Alma

ALMA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at MyMichigan Alma have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract with their hospital's administration, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Wednesday afternoon. If ratified, the deal would become effective immediately and a strike would be avoided, the MNA said in a press release. “We...
ALMA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy