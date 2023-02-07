Read full article on original website
WWMT
Crews battle multiple fires in Genesee County overnight into early morning
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Fire departments in Genesee County have had a busy morning battling several fires. The first scene Mid-Michigan NOW arrived at was in the 1500 block of Oklahoma Avenue in Flint. The Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief on scene called the fire of the vacant home...
WWMT
U.S. Coast Guard provides safety tips, warns of unstable ice conditions
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of unstable ice conditions and encouraging people to take safety precautions. This comes after two major rescues that happened on the Great Lakes on Monday. A Coast Guard boat and air crews helped during two separate ice floes off of Wisconsin...
WWMT
Tuscola County Jail wants new building
Tuscola County, Mich.- The County Jailhouse is in bad condition with many fire hazards. Hallways and office rooms are filled with items they have nowhere to store. "Every nook and cranny in this building is filled with something for storage. we have got storage in the hallways, we have got it downstairs in the tunnel on the way to the courthouse, we have it stored in electrical rooms" Lieutenant Brian Harris says.
WWMT
$50 million lawsuit filed against Flint and two former firefighters in death of two boys
FLINT, Mich. - An amended complaint was filed on behalf of two Flint boys who both died last year, 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell. The lawsuit is for $50 million against the city of Flint and two former firefighters. This lawsuit filed in Genesee County Circuit Court, alleges two...
WWMT
Former Flint Police Chief pleads no contest to illegal gambling related charges, says AG
FLINT, Mich. — A former Flint Police Chief pled no contest to illegal gambling related charges Wednesday, according to Michigan Attorney General's Office. One count of gambling violations, a five-year felony. One count of reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor. The Attorney General's Office said more than...
WWMT
MNA nurses reach tentative deal with MyMichigan Alma
ALMA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at MyMichigan Alma have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract with their hospital's administration, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Wednesday afternoon. If ratified, the deal would become effective immediately and a strike would be avoided, the MNA said in a press release. “We...
