Tuscola County, Mich.- The County Jailhouse is in bad condition with many fire hazards. Hallways and office rooms are filled with items they have nowhere to store. "Every nook and cranny in this building is filled with something for storage. we have got storage in the hallways, we have got it downstairs in the tunnel on the way to the courthouse, we have it stored in electrical rooms" Lieutenant Brian Harris says.

1 DAY AGO