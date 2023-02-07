ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Temps climb above normal around Charlotte Tuesday; weather stays warm before cold front brings rain to end week

By Ted Phaeton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off cold with a bit more cloud cover as high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Look for 30s and 20s this morning to get you started with light to calm winds around the Queen City.

Highs today will be above normal, peaking in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll host a mix of sun and clouds before rain chances move in for the second half of the week.

Tonight will be chilly, dipping into the 40s before Wednesday makes a run for 70 degrees. We’ll likely fall shy of the 70-degree mark but get pretty close with upper 60s splitting the workweek on Wednesday. We’ll see some good cloud cover throughout the day as well.

Rain chances arrive Thursday with an approaching cold front. Showers will likely arrive late in the day and linger overnight into Friday. We’ll continue to peak in the mid to upper 60s for the second half of the work week.

Friday will see moderate to heavy rain at times before the cold front ushers in cooler and more seasonable conditions for the Weekend. Look for some lingering showers around the Queen City on Saturday with some snow along the Tennessee Border and our western-facing slopes.

Saturday dries out with Sunday hosting mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. Low 60s return heading into early next week.

Today: Mild with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 66.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly! Low: 43.

