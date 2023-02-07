ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon says Mila Kunis emailed her over 'awkward' red carpet photos with her husband Ashton Kutcher

By Eve Crosbie
 2 days ago
Reese Witherspoon says Mila Kunis emailed her about 'awkward' red carpet photos with Ashton Kutcher.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

  • Mila Kunis has shared her thoughts on Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's red-carpet chemistry.
  • "You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together," Witherspoon said Kunis emailed her.
  • The "Your Place or Mine" stars have gone viral with many commenting on how uncomfortable they look.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended two separate photocalls for their new Netflix movie "Your Place or Mine" last week and in doing so generated a lot of talk online.

You don't need to be a body language expert to determine that the two looked just a little uncomfortable while posing next to each to promote the upcoming rom-com in which they play friends-to-lovers.

And it turns out that even Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis , couldn't help but comment on it.

"She even emailed us last night," Witherspoon shared with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager while appearing on " Today " on Monday.

"She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together. Why are you just …' anyway, it's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

While Witherspoon's friendship with Kunis goes back a long time, she said that it was only through preparing to play friends Debbie and Peter, who have known each other for 20 years in the movie, that she and Kutcher really got to know each other.

"You know, we had to learn to be friends because we didn't really know each other," the actor said.

Witherspoon explained that about a month before shooting began, she and Kutcher started talking every day and sending each other texts and videos to help build up a natural rapport between them.

Speaking about her costar, Witherspoon added: "He's so professional. He's the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he'd wear a funny outfit, I'd text Mila. I'd be like, 'What is he wearing?'"

Audiences will be able to judge for themselves whether Witherspoon and Kutcher's chemistry is up to scratch when "Your Place or Mine," which also stars Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn, begins streaming on Netflix from Friday, February 10.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

