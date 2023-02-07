Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Coins That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
In the next crypto bull market, the most likely coins to attain a trillion-dollar market cap are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Bitcoin, once considered to be "digital gold," is the only crypto that has ever attained a trillion-dollar market capitalization. In order to attain such sky-high valuations, Ethereum and Solana...
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money
Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen's product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,500 in Charles Schwab in 1987, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
In less than four decades as a public company, Schwab has amassed more than $7 trillion in client assets. Investors who got in early have done incredibly well.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy "does...
I Check My Savings Account for This One Thing Every Month -- and You Should, Too
It's a detail you don't want to gloss over.
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
CNBC
Wells Fargo might owe you money—here's how to get it
If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of a $3.7 billion settlement, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $2 billion directly to...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today
Rivian may start expanding its product line, but investors see higher priorities. Recent clarification for EV tax credits wasn't helpful for Rivian or Lucid. Canoo disappointed shareholders with added dilution yesterday.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Cincinnati Financial Are Rising This Week
Adjusted earnings slightly missed analyst estimates. But investors seemed to like Cincinnati Financial's guidance for 2023.
Motley Fool
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get.
Motley Fool
1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow
The days of burning cash are long gone for the electric car maker. The company's strong cash flow is helping it expand its lead in the electric vehicle market.
Motley Fool
Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday
Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work.
Motley Fool
Chip Stocks: One to Buy and One to Avoid
A collapsing personal computer market hurt Intel's earnings results severely. AMD's results looked much better because it relies less on the personal computer business. Both companies face the same terrible economy, but AMD's business performance is much better.
Motley Fool
World's Biggest Gold Miner Makes $17 Billion Acquisition Bid
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
The fashion company's revenue fell in its fiscal 2023 third quarter, but not by a large amount. Profits are taking a hit right now, but management expects a rebound next year.
