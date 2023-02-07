ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are boneless wings actually just nuggets?

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) â€” Those boneless wings youâ€™re eating are actually just chicken nuggets, or so most of the people we polled on Twitter think.

More than 69 percent of those who answered this past weekâ€™s #Just4Fun poll told us they think boneless wings are really just nuggets. Nearly one-fifth said theyâ€™re different, and the other 12.6 percent said theyâ€™re not wings or nuggets.

This week, weâ€™re asking people if they ever sneak snacksâ€¦or full meals, into movie theaters. You can vote here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

