Encanto is finally getting its moment in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mirabel is joining the valley along with Frozen's Olaf.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
dexerto.com
Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak
Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
Squid Game Virtual Reality Experience Announced by Netflix and Sandbox VR
Netflix is working with a VR company on a Squid Game experience. The company announced that their Squid Game project is in the works with Sandbox VR. Basically, fans can look forward to participating in the challenges from the Netflix program. It's said to be "fully immersive" by Bothe the streamer and tech company. Later ...
IGN
New Don't Nod Game Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Coming in June
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a new game from Life Is Strange developer Don't Nod, was announced during today's Nintendo Direct. The game is a narrative adventure, set in a world where the mystical "Reverie" plane has intersected with the real world. Players will step into the shoes of Polly, "an upbeat young woman who can travel between our world and Reverie."
‘Like eating one of Mario’s magic mushrooms’: inside California’s new Super Nintendo World
A chubby red toadstool glides back and forth on a mountain ledge while a row of spinning golden coins levitate nearby, hovering above a line of brick blocks. Turtles waddle along the surrounding clifftops, like lookout guards patrolling the valley below, while a tower of angry brown blobs with big frowns teeters to and fro on another precipitous ledge. Elsewhere, gigantic red plants snap their hungry jaws at passersby, a serrated stone block slams down with a great “thwomp!” and a big castle crowned with horns looms on a hilltop, providing a menacing backdrop to the trippy scene.
techaiapp.com
Squid Game Multiplayer VR Experience Coming to Sandbox This Year
Sandbox VR, the location-based VR destination, announced a new partnership with Netflix to create a virtual reality experience based on South Korean hit show Squid Game. Netflix’s most watched show of all time will soon have its own location-based VR experience, which will let fans take on the role of Squid Game contestant.
IGN
Metroid Prime Remastered Reveal Trailer
The classic GameCube first person adventure, Metroid Prime, is finally getting a remaster, and it's available today! Check out the trailer showcasing multiple control options.
Ubisoft+ Seemingly Coming Soon to Xbox
It's been more than a year since Ubisoft+ was announced for Xbox consoles, and fans could be forgiven for thinking that plans might have fallen through. However, it seems that a release for the streaming service on consoles could be coming in the near future. According to reporting from Windows Central, more than 60 games ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Link Harry Potter Fan Account to Hogwarts Legacy
Looking to get the most out of Hogwarts Legacy? Here's how to link your Harry Potter Fan Account to the game. Hogwarts Legacy, the latest RPG from Warner Bros. Games, takes players into the Wizarding World of the 1800s. With an original story, players find themselves as students beginning their journey at Hogwarts as fifth years. Throughout the game, players will visit a variety of locations, new and familiar, encounter magical creatures and learn a wide selection of spells to aid their journey.
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. It was the first truly open-world game in the Legend of Zelda series and it was met with enough accolades to satisfy most developers for a lifetime. Instead, they are continuing the series and following up on what many already felt was an epic adventure. That being said, the price may have been leaked and people are starting to talk. Here is the potential The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost.
tryhardguides.com
Best co-op horror games on Roblox
Roblox horror games are a popular genre on the platform, where players can experience spine-chilling scares and suspenseful gameplay. These games often feature creepy environments, jump scares, and terrifying monsters, all designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. They offer a unique and immersive experience, as players must use their wits and strategy to survive and escape the horrors that await them! If you’ve been wanting to test your mettle in some of the experiences with a friend, we’ve got a list of games we think you’ll like.
Engadget
Link rides a huge hoverboard in the new Zelda 'Tears of the Kingdom' trailer
Nintendo closed out today's Direct showcase with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, showing off the game's traversal mechanics and dramatic cinematics. Link takes to the skies above Hyrule on a huge, four-engine drone and in the bucket of a small hot-air balloon, and he drives across the grass on a massive motorized chariot. In one shot, he slides down one rail of a cliffside metal track, Jet Set Radio style.
Fans Speculate Matthew Mercer Is the Voice Actor for Ganondorf in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
During the latest Direct presentation, Nintendo debuted a ton of new information for multiple video game IPs. Aside from the Pikmin 4 release that viewers had theorized already, the Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games alongside details on Splatoon 3 DLC came as a pleasant surprise.
The Harry Potter Game That Takes The Shortest Time To Beat
"Hogwarts Legacy" is the latest in a long line of games set in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter." Based on critical reception, it's also one of the best and longest to beat. Of course, not all "Harry Potter" games offer a chance to dive into an open world alongside dozens of hours of content. Some keep things relatively simple and on the shorter side.
Pikmin 4 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Dive once more into the world of Pikmin, and make sure you don’t miss when you throw them. Read on to learn more about Pikmin 4, its release date, gameplay, and story. Pikmin 4 will release on July 21, 2023. It is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch. Players who pre-order the game will be able to pre-load it once pre-loading is available. This allows players to play the game as soon as it launches.
NME
‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight
In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.
game-news24.com
Aroged: The authors of Life is Strange announced that – The Fall of the Reverie is an atmospheric adventure with a unique style, yet classic gameplay
Maybe that’s not so bad. The developers who blew us in the episode, Life is Strange, announced their new project. The game, called Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, is full of character. The classic style of Harmony: Reverie is the contrast of it with the previous studio projects. The...
dotesports.com
How to claim your Deluxe Edition preorder content in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game developed by Avalanche Software that places players into the fantasy world of Harry Potter. Set in the 1800s, players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student making their way through the wizarding world. Many players who pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy are now wondering how they claim their pre-order rewards.
