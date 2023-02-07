ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Canada complains that New York is using a legal loophole to send migrants its way, buying them bus tickets to the border

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tfcr_0kf2YOu100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wFuD_0kf2YOu100
Asylum seekers walk along Roxham Road near Champlain, New York on August 6, 2017, making their way towards the Canada/US border.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

  • New York authorities are paying for migrants to take a bus north.
  • Once in the north of the state, migrants cross into Canada to claim asylum.
  • Republicans have sent busloads of migrants to New York to score political points.

An immigration official in Quebec has said it is "surprising" that New York authorities are sending migrants to Canada's border.

Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette made the comment after the New York Post reported that National Guards are handing out free bus tickets for migrants to travel to Plattsburgh, in the north of New York state.

From there, migrants hire cabs to take them on the 30-mile trip to cross the Canadian border via Roxham Road, the Post reported.

"If they are seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the re-ticketing process," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5.

"Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on in their pursuit of this dream," Adams said.

In recent months, New York has struggled to cope with an influx of migrants. Many are being sent on buses by Republican governors in the south of the US to Democratic-controlled cities in the north to score political point about the Biden administration's migration policies.

The latest move by New York authorities appears to be an attempt to exploit a legal loophole.

Under the Safe Third Country agreement, signed by the US and Canada in 2002, migrants seeking asylum must file their claim in the first country they enter, whether it is the US or Canada.

But the agreement does not cover unofficial border entry points, such as Roxham Road, and migrants can cross into Canada using that route and claim asylum there.

Fréchette told the Canadian Press that the situation highlighted the need to "solve the problem of Roxham Road," and added that US and Canadian authorities were negotiating to update the Safe Third Country agreement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 140

Bill Weronko
2d ago

During the Trump Administration, those leftist states were all about being a "compassionate sanctuary" for illegals. Now they have Joe's open border, it is a burden and off to Canada they go. Democratic hypocrisy, perhaps?

Reply(6)
144
IMHO For all who care
2d ago

At what point does Biden have to be held accountable for his failed border protection, everyone else is busy trying to clean up his mess.

Reply(4)
87
Darla s w Gabaldon
2d ago

so NY politicians complain that Texas was sending illegals to their state, and now they are sending the illegals to a whole new country. how funny is this that all these politicians do is complain, yet they do the EXACT SAME THING.

Reply(1)
61
Related
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’

JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
JAMESTOWN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams tells Kathy Hochul to take 500 NY migrants — right now

Mayor Eric Adams called Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately take 500 migrants off his hands — and warned it won’t be his last request of the escalating crisis. Adams said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” to the state for help “beginning this weekend” in housing the flood of migrants who’ve overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. “We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own,” he said. Adams acknowledged that his move — which came after Hochul failed to even mention the migrant crisis in her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

When does an illegal migrant STOP qualifying for free city housing?

What’s the endgame for New York City’s migrant madness? Mayor Eric Adams just booked the entirety of “the world’s tallest Holiday Inn” — that’s almost 500 rooms — to house some of the 44,000-and-counting migrants who’ve landed here.  The burn rate of tax bucks to pay for this is obscene: At full capacity, the inn contract alone will cost some $10.5 billion through May 2024. (No wonder Adams recently implied the sky’s the limit on the crisis’ ultimate cost to the city). For skeptics who say migrants can’t possibly fill it to the brim for that long — why not? The migrants keep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

859K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy