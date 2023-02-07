ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Markets Insider

Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes

Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
CoinDesk

Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
TechCrunch

Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M

The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
CoinDesk

Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action lawsuit for its involvement in the operations of the now-failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the bank "had...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Cardano Upgrade Aims to Improve Cross-Chain Features as On-Chain DeFi Crosses $100M TVL

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An upcoming upgrade on Cardano will make enhancements to cross-chain functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications building on the network, developers tweeted Thursday. The proposal was submitted on Wednesday and will take effect on...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy