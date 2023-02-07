1 hospitalized following Dayton shooting

A victim checked themself in at a local Dayton hospital following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 200 block of Reisinger Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

A person was injured in the shooting and checked themself into Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch informed.

No one was in custody at the time of questioning, dispatch said.

Dayton Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as more information is released.