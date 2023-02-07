ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 hospitalized following Dayton shooting

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aj98x_0kf2Xdz100

A victim checked themself in at a local Dayton hospital following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

>> TRENDING: 2 in custody after chase ends in crash on Rt. 4 in Dayton, police search area

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 200 block of Reisinger Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

A person was injured in the shooting and checked themself into Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch informed.

No one was in custody at the time of questioning, dispatch said.

Dayton Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy