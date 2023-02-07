Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline MVP candidates
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs bar not hosting Super Bowl party in Philadelphia after all
The one Philadelphia bar that usually welcomes Kansas City Chiefs fans will not be opening on Super Bowl Sunday after all.
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night
Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim
The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
CBS Sports
When is the 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, live stream for Super Bowl 57 between Chiefs and Eagles
Kickoff will be here in a matter of days. We're down to one final game in the NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. To punch their tickets to Arizona, the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and the Eagles had a convincing victory over the 49ers.
Comments / 0