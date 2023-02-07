ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
wbrz.com

Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk

BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
theadvocate.com

In six minutes, a tornado turned their whole neighborhood upside down: 'I've never seen it'

It took six minutes for Kemora Cook’s whole neighborhood to be turned upside down. Over those six minutes, a tornado tore through the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night, devastating her home and several others. Just as soon as the ominous whistling of the storm began, she said, her windows were blown out and glass cut her and her daughter’s legs.
KRMG

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
an17.com

Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break

AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
munaluchi

Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana

Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
whereyat.com

Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street

You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
theadvocate.com

See what's being built at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is building a 4,000-square-foot stand-alone laundry facility on its property. The building will open in May or June, said Blake Panepinto, vice president of operations for Stuart & Co., the Baton Rouge-based general contractor handling construction. The 256-room Renaissance hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet...
