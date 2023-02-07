Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me. "The...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
wbrz.com
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk
BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
theadvocate.com
Service dog, banned from UL campus, had attacked, injured an emotional support dog Nov. 2
A service dog banned from the University of Louisiana's Lafayette campus this semester after a professor said the dog bit him in a classroom setting had been involved in a fracas with a second service dog on campus in November, injuring the other dog. Peggy Frey, retired and living in...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
theadvocate.com
In six minutes, a tornado turned their whole neighborhood upside down: 'I've never seen it'
It took six minutes for Kemora Cook’s whole neighborhood to be turned upside down. Over those six minutes, a tornado tore through the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night, devastating her home and several others. Just as soon as the ominous whistling of the storm began, she said, her windows were blown out and glass cut her and her daughter’s legs.
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South
A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
an17.com
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
theadvocate.com
Cajun dancing, Blue Crab Redemption and more music events for the next 7 days
KYLE LABAT: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BRANDON RINGO: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. GEORGE BELL AND FRIENDS: Crowne Plaza, 6 p.m. JC MELANCON: Mike Anderson's, Gonzales, 6 p.m. MATT FERTITTA: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m....
theadvocate.com
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
whereyat.com
Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street
You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
theadvocate.com
See what's being built at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel
The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is building a 4,000-square-foot stand-alone laundry facility on its property. The building will open in May or June, said Blake Panepinto, vice president of operations for Stuart & Co., the Baton Rouge-based general contractor handling construction. The 256-room Renaissance hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet...
Comments / 0