coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
financefeeds.com
FX volume drops 16pct at Russia’s largest exchange in January
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for January 2023 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
financefeeds.com
Standard Chartered sets up wholly-owned brokerage arm in China
UK-headquartered bank Standard Chartered said its Hong Kong arm has been granted an in-principle approval for a brokerage license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Standard Chartered Securities (China), which will have an initial capital injection of $155 million, will cover underwriting, asset management to asset-backed securities as well...
CoinDesk
Central Banks Are Working on a Monitoring System for Stablecoin Balance Sheets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the association of the world’s central banks, is spearheading the development of a monitoring system for stablecoins to ensure issuers maintain adequate reserves. Named Project Pyxtrial, the...
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
financefeeds.com
Breaking News: Finvasia Group Secures Investment Banking Licence
The global fintech group enters the investment banking space. After taking the fintech industry by storm with its thought-provoking technology, Finvasia Group makes strides into an industry led by big names. On 12th January 2023, the global fintech industry leader Finvasia Group obtained its Investment Banking Licence from the Financial...
financefeeds.com
Revolut offers staking for Ether, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezo
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced crypto staking — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain – to its UK and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ethereum,...
financefeeds.com
Eightcap integrates Acuity’s economic calendar for trade ideas on MT4 or MT5
“By incorporating Acuity’s cutting-edge AI technology into our platform, we are able to offer our clients a powerful new tool that will help them stay ahead of the markets. We are committed to providing an extensive range of tools and educational resources that will enhance our clients’ trading experience and allow them to trade smarter.”
financefeeds.com
Ramp launches FCA-approved off-ramp product, onboards Brave, Trust Wallet, Ledger
“To obtain and maintain our FCA registration, we must meet and operate within their strict anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards. This is a huge achievement for us, as compliance is a cornerstone of our business and what we stand for.”. Ramp has launched its off-ramp product, which empowers users...
financefeeds.com
Private Equity Renaissance
Recent years have seen a resurgence in the concept of trading physical equities, with a slew of new arrivals joining the market for what is arguably one of the oldest forms of investing. But what has been the driving force behind this change in momentum?. There has certainly been no...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
