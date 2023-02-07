ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
financefeeds.com

FX volume drops 16pct at Russia’s largest exchange in January

The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for January 2023 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
financefeeds.com

Standard Chartered sets up wholly-owned brokerage arm in China

UK-headquartered bank Standard Chartered said its Hong Kong arm has been granted an in-principle approval for a brokerage license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Standard Chartered Securities (China), which will have an initial capital injection of $155 million, will cover underwriting, asset management to asset-backed securities as well...
CoinDesk

Central Banks Are Working on a Monitoring System for Stablecoin Balance Sheets

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the association of the world’s central banks, is spearheading the development of a monitoring system for stablecoins to ensure issuers maintain adequate reserves. Named Project Pyxtrial, the...
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
financefeeds.com

Breaking News: Finvasia Group Secures Investment Banking Licence

The global fintech group enters the investment banking space. After taking the fintech industry by storm with its thought-provoking technology, Finvasia Group makes strides into an industry led by big names. On 12th January 2023, the global fintech industry leader Finvasia Group obtained its Investment Banking Licence from the Financial...
financefeeds.com

Revolut offers staking for Ether, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezo

British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced crypto staking — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain – to its UK and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ethereum,...
financefeeds.com

Eightcap integrates Acuity’s economic calendar for trade ideas on MT4 or MT5

“By incorporating Acuity’s cutting-edge AI technology into our platform, we are able to offer our clients a powerful new tool that will help them stay ahead of the markets. We are committed to providing an extensive range of tools and educational resources that will enhance our clients’ trading experience and allow them to trade smarter.”
financefeeds.com

Ramp launches FCA-approved off-ramp product, onboards Brave, Trust Wallet, Ledger

“To obtain and maintain our FCA registration, we must meet and operate within their strict anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards. This is a huge achievement for us, as compliance is a cornerstone of our business and what we stand for.”. Ramp has launched its off-ramp product, which empowers users...
financefeeds.com

Private Equity Renaissance

Recent years have seen a resurgence in the concept of trading physical equities, with a slew of new arrivals joining the market for what is arguably one of the oldest forms of investing. But what has been the driving force behind this change in momentum?. There has certainly been no...
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.

