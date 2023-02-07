ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OH

Factory in Ohio hand making all Super Bowl game balls

By Orri Benatar, Brad Johansen
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhPzV_0kf2WRf400

You can watch the full report in the video player above.

ADA, Ohio ( WCMH ) — This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. You would think the NFL would choose the most high-tech factory in America to produce the game balls. You’d be wrong.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Once again, the factory making the Super Bowl footballs is in Ada, Ohio, nearly 2,000 miles away from State Farm Stadium. The Wilson Football Factory, open since 1955, produces around 2,200 footballs a day without any robots or machines assisting in the process.

Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany

Like the game the balls will be used for, it’s the human element that makes them super. “I can do about two balls a minute so about 30 seconds,” said Keaton Miller, who turns out the hide for the balls. For the big game, a total of 108 balls will be provided to both the Eagles and Chiefs. 54 for each team to use during the week of practice and 54 for each team for Sunday’s game.

When they kick it off in Phoenix Sunday night, think about the steady hands of 136 folks in Ada, Ohio. “Just joy. Knowing that it brings happiness to so many people with that ball. It’s just cool,” said Adam Badertscher, who laces each ball.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man faces life in prison for raping toddler after removing diaper

A local Ohio man could face life in prison for raping a toddler and having thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. 52-year-old Zanesville man James McCormick pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Officials say a search warrant executed […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
WTRF- 7News

Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police looking to do a ‘large-scale’ search for missing West Virginia woman

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested for allegedly murdering his own brother

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police arrested a West Virginia man for allegedly murdering his brother over the weekend, according to a police statement. On Saturday, January 28 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Trooper A. L. Shaffer and other troopers responded to a domestic-related shooting on Youngs Monument Road in Clay County.   […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
The Comeback

Steelers facing huge quarterback decision

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before he was eventually benched and replaced as the starter by rookie Kenny Pickett. With Pickett now the team’s starter, the Steelers are left with a dilemma of whether or not to bring back Trubisky next year. According to Read more... The post Steelers facing huge quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia kid wrestles his way to national championships

(WTRF) – The sport of wrestling involves intense one on one competition. To be successful takes an incredible amount of hard work, courage and dedication. One area wrestler is putting all of those things together and is finding success at the national level. And he’s doing it at the ripe old age of 9. Meet […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy