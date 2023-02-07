Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
Nebraska Football: 5 Way-Too-Early Predictions For the Cornhuskers' 2023 Season
Here are some early predictions for how much success Nebraska will enjoy on the gridiron in Matt Rhule's first season as Cornhuskers head coach.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule and staff working overtime mending in-state fences
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule is just over 2 months into his tenure as Nebraska’s head football coach. The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach hit the ground running and hasn’t wasted any time working to reconnect with the many in-state high school coaches and recruits. Rhule hired...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule on KLIN Radio: ‘I Don’t Believe That We Have to Lose’
The new Husker football coach calls the Nebraska situation ‘definitely a rebuild’
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kfornow.com
Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
iheart.com
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0