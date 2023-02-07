Read full article on original website
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death
Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death; active cases, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one to to 3,153. The new death is a man in the 70-79 age range from Spink County.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
kotatv.com
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KELOLAND TV
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cold front moves into South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
kfgo.com
UND Chief Pathologist: Black Elk sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ State appeals judge’s order
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorneys for the State of North Dakota have appealed a judge’s order to throw out the criminal judgment and sentence of a woman who pled guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old daughter in Bismarck last year. The appeal comes even as...
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
