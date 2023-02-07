ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death

Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
RAPID CITY, SD
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND
Cold front moves into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD

