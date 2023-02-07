Federal lawsuit filed over Kenosha police officer who put his knee on a 12-year-old's neck while breaking up school fight

Read full article on original website
Woman arrested, punched 3 times by police officer over McDonald's purchase
An internal review is underway after a video was released of an arrest involving police in Ohio. In the video an officer can be seen hitting a woman in the head multiple times. It all started over a piece of cheese and ended with Latinka Hancock in the back of...
Investigators Couldn’t Find Kyle Rittenhouse. That Won’t Stop the Lawsuit Against Him.
Despite investigators spending over 100 hours trying—and failing—to find Kyle Rittenhouse so they could serve him court papers, a judge ruled this week that a father’s civil lawsuit against the far-right firebrand can proceed. John Huber, whose son was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during racial unrest...
WISN
10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
Pennsylvania family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide
Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County, Pennsylvania. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs
The Butler County, Ohio cops on video punching Latinka Hancock in the face over a Big Mac were not fired after brutalizing the Black woman. The post Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs appeared first on NewsOne.
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
Criminal psychiatrist dissects Brian Walshe's smile while walking out of jail in handcuffs
Brian Walshe was charged with impeding an investigation, murder and improper disposal of a body in connection with his wife Ana Walshe's presumed death.
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible Sighting
Diamond Bynum is a “bubbly” young woman who likes to joke around with her family. Described as a "caring person" by her family members, Diamond Bynum has a genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome. The symptoms of her condition include mental disability, the constant feeling of hunger, and short stature. Diamond, who has the mental capacity of a five-to-seven-year-old child, has difficulty communicating with others. Despite this Diamond likes helping her mother with chores around the house and she enjoys getting her hair and nails done.
Man Who Assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison
The Jan. 6 rioter who unloaded a can of pepper spray on U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, multiple news outlets reported. Julian Elie Khater also sprayed Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and a...
Instagram Model Stabbed Father to Death and Injured Sister, Telling Police She ‘Wanted Them Dead’: DA
A Brooklyn-based Instagram model is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her father in an argument over a laptop. Nikki Secondino, 22, of Bensonhurst, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Supreme Court, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced in a press release. According to the DA’s investigation, Secondino, who reportedly has some...
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
Antwineesha Burse has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a 1-year-old boy after she allegedly stole his mother's car and crashed A 1-year-old boy is dead after a woman allegedly stole his mother's vehicle with him inside and crashed. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a felony charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license, causing death, after the Milwaukee Police Department said she was behind the wheel of a white Pontiac that crashed into a green Dodge Caravan on Friday at around 11:30 p.m., according to...
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
Police home in on killer after woman lets him borrow her phone, then calls 911
Police homed in on a gunman who shot three people at a convenience store in Washington state after a woman whose cellphone he borrowed called 911.
