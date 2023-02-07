Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot they...
wpr.org
Milwaukee police officer shot and killed on city's south side
A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed early Tuesday in a shootout with a robbery suspect on the city's south side. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, is also dead. According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting occurred after Milwaukee police officers responded at 1:16 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14th St. in Milwaukee in search for a suspect in a robbery that occurred late Monday. The suspect ran away from the officers, according to police. When officers caught up to the suspect, "a struggle ensued."
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
wtaq.com
Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police harassment investigation, 10 officers disciplined
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Ten Sheboygan police officers were disciplined after reports of sexual harassment. According to the investigation reports, the case involves inappropriate photos of female officers circulating through the department. One attorney said while seemingly innocent, behavior in the workplace can quickly become harassment. "It’s disappointing to hear about...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drop Murder Trial
By Ivy Brown WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
WISN
Racine firefighters find man dead in fire
RACINE, Wis. — Firefighters found a man dead in a fire early Wednesday in Racine. The Racine Fire Department said when firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, smoke and flames were coming out a first-floor window. When they entered, they found hoarding-like conditions on the first floor...
Comments / 0