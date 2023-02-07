ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee police officer shot and killed on city's south side

A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed early Tuesday in a shootout with a robbery suspect on the city's south side. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, is also dead. According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting occurred after Milwaukee police officers responded at 1:16 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14th St. in Milwaukee in search for a suspect in a robbery that occurred late Monday. The suspect ran away from the officers, according to police. When officers caught up to the suspect, "a struggle ensued."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan police harassment investigation, 10 officers disciplined

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Ten Sheboygan police officers were disciplined after reports of sexual harassment. According to the investigation reports, the case involves inappropriate photos of female officers circulating through the department. One attorney said while seemingly innocent, behavior in the workplace can quickly become harassment. "It’s disappointing to hear about...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Court TV

WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drop Murder Trial

By Ivy Brown WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine firefighters find man dead in fire

RACINE, Wis. — Firefighters found a man dead in a fire early Wednesday in Racine. The Racine Fire Department said when firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, smoke and flames were coming out a first-floor window. When they entered, they found hoarding-like conditions on the first floor...
RACINE, WI

