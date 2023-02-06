ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

NJ State Police Holding Two Open Testing Days for Dispatcher Positions

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Communications Bureau will be holding two upcoming open walk-in testing days for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment at the NJSP's Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations.

The tests will take place on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, February 18 at the NJSP's Hamilton Communications Center, located at 1400 Negron Drive in Hamilton. Testing times are 8:30AM, 11:00AM or 1:30PM. The test takes approximately two hours. Thirty-two people can take the test per session.

The NJSP offers successful candidates state-of-the-art training and provides all certifications needed to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding and exciting line of work.

New salary ranges run from $43,623 as a Trainee and between $45,583 and $64,129 for a Public Safety Telecommunicator.

No registration is required for the February 11 and February 18 test days — just walk in. Doors will close promptly at 8:30AM, 11:00AM and 1:30PM.

Those taking a test must bring the following documents: valid identification, Social Security card and updated resume which includes contact e-mail and phone number. Testing will be assigned on first come basis.

For questions or more information, call (609) 963-6900, Ext. 7841, or e-mail communicationsbureau@njsp.org.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

