Lincoln County, KY

Lexington man killed after being hit by car in Lincoln County

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A Lexington man was killed Monday night after being hit by a car in Lincoln County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident was reported just before 8 p.m. on U.S. 127, state police said. A man driving a Volvo XC90 was traveling north when he hit 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson of Lexington in the road.

Wilkinson was sent to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, where he later died, according to state police. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

State police didn’t clarify whether the driver will face charges from the accident. The crash is under investigation.

A cousin of Wilkinson’s said on Facebook that Wilkinson will be missed.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

