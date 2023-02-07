4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 07.

Someone in Washington state overcame incredibly steep odds to win the $754.6 million jackpot.

In Massachusetts, two tickets netted prizes of $100,000 and two others won prizes of $50,000.

The winnings tickets were as follows:

$100,000 winner sold at Buffington Mini Mart in Swansea

$100,000 winner sold at Lukoil in Tyngsboro

$50,000 winner sold at Market Basket #58 in Salem

$50,000 winner sold at Stop & Shop #430 in Bellingham

Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth largest in U.S. history.

Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January.

