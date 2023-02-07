Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
Downtown Lansing Restaurants Everyone Should Try at Least Once
How often do you sit around trying to come up with a new restaurant to go try out? I'm willing to bet that you rarely think about heading to downtown Lansing for a bite to eat. Downtown Lansing has some tasty dining options. Let's take a culinary ride in downtown...
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
Missing mom of 8’s blood and hair found in car
Court documents lay out the why detectives believe a Portage mother of eight was the victim of a homicide and evidence that her boyfriend was involved.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
