Grand Rapids, MI

Related
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
KENTWOOD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
