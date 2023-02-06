Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Evelyn Hazel Krantz, 90, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Evelyn Hazel Krantz of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Hazel Krantz died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Deborah ‘Debby’ Stanuch, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Deborah Marie “Debby” Stanuch, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Debby was born on April 5, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Irene Ybarra Crosbie. She graduated from high school and continued her education at the Mundelein College in Chicago, where she majored in finance and economics. She married Don on February 14, 1976 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Debby attended the Illinois Central College, Bradley University, and Eureka College, majoring in speech and drama. During her working years in Illinois, Debby worked for WIVC Radio and the American Broadcasting Company; she was the assistant vice president for Becker Securities and Oppenheimer Securities; and later, she was a technical recruiter for DeSaulnier MacLeod and TSC companies. Debby was a partner and co-owner of Career Partners, an IT Technical Recruiting Firm.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren
High school basketball dominates the local Friday schedule as both of Mountain Home’s teams will be back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Arkansas/Oklahoma line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 14-11 on the season and 5-4 in...
KTLO
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
KTLO
Top Flight Basketball Academy to host jamboree Saturday
Several youth from in and out of the area will be gathering in Mountain Home this weekend for a special event. The Top Flight Basketball Academy will be hosting a jamboree on Saturday for boys and girls in third through sixth grades. Kids from Top Flight will be joined by...
KTLO
City of MH limb debris pickup Saturday
The rescheduled limb pickup inside the city limits of Mountain Home will be held this Saturday. The pickup is a partnership between the city and Waste Connections. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up will need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
KTLO
Gassville to host recycling trailer Saturday morning
The City of Gassville will host the recycling trailer for citizens Saturday morning from 9 until noon. The trailer will be located at 502 Lakeview Drive. Those with questions should contact the City of Gassville at 870-435-6439.
KTLO
MH girls finish 2nd, boys end up 5th in 5A-West bowling tourney
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Tournament Wednesday at Central Lanes in Hot Springs. The Lady Bombers finished second in the tournament, and the Mountain Home boys ended up fifth.
KTLO
Lora Ruth Mears, 81, Midway (Roller)
Mrs. Lora R. Mears, 81, of Midway, AR, passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023. She was born in Three Brothers, Arkansas to Wayne and Lois Dunbar on March 18, 1941. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lois Dunbar; brother, John Belt; nephew, Joe Younger; brother-in-laws, Bob Younger and Glen Sisney.
KTLO
MHHS splits makeup basketball games at Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Wednesday as they went to Greenbrier for their second makeup outing. Matt Sharp has the details. After struggling for three quarters, the Lady Bombers dominated the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 57-45. Most of Mountain Home’s struggles came with handling the ball as they committed 21 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Bombers were held to just one three-pointer for the first three quarters. In the fourth period, Mountain Home’s pressure defense took a toll on Greenbrier as they started committing more turnovers. The Lady Bombers also got fouled more often on their way to the basket, and they hit 12-of-13 free throws in the final quarter. In all, Mountain Home outscored the Lady Panthers 29-8 in that last frame to post the 12-point victory.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Chiropractic: Full-Time Front Desk Assistant
Busy Chiropractic office is looking for a Full-Time Front Desk Assistant. You will need to be able to multi-task, and have a knowledge of computers, and Excel. Previous office and insurance experience is a plus. To Apply: Bring a resume to #1 Medical Plaza, Mountain Home. No Calls, please.
KTLO
Dora man seriously injured in single vehicle accident Wednesday
A Dora man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday night in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gregory Hambleton was traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway CC, five miles east of Dora, when he struck a deer, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KTLO
Alice Westergaard, 78, Clarkridge (Kirby)
Alice Westergaard of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed away on February 4, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born February 4, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Emily Paulsen Lange. She married Ronald A. Westergaard on April 25, 1964, in Mundelein, Illinois. Alice...
KTLO
MHHS bowling teams to compete Friday in state tourney
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will wrap up their season on Friday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro to compete in the Class 5A State Tournament. Action begins at 11 at Hijinx.
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include MH freshman girls advancing to district final
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball program is one win away from repeating as champions of the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated West Memphis West in the semifinals 44-24 on Thursday. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 10 points. The Junior Lady Bombers will play for the district title Saturday at Marion.
KTLO
Norfork, Calico Rock to compete in Classes 2A/1A State Bowling Tournament
The season will come to an end Thursday for the bowling teams at two area high schools. Norfork and Calico Rock will send its teams to Jonesboro to compete in the Classes 2A/1A State Tournament. Action at Hijinx is scheduled for 11.
KTLO
MH, Harrison bowling teams to play in conference tourney
Two area high schools will send their bowling teams to Hot Springs on Wednesday. The postseason begins for Mountain Home and Harrison as they compete in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Action at Central Lanes begins at 11.
KTLO
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man
An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
KTLO
One boil order lifted, one remains in effect
One boil water order has been lifted while another remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks System has been lifted. The order was issued Monday due to a water line break and affected the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
KTLO
New boil order issued, another lifted
A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Thursday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of the Highway 66 Happy Hollow Road. All affected customers are...
Comments / 0