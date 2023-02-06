The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Wednesday as they went to Greenbrier for their second makeup outing. Matt Sharp has the details. After struggling for three quarters, the Lady Bombers dominated the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 57-45. Most of Mountain Home’s struggles came with handling the ball as they committed 21 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Bombers were held to just one three-pointer for the first three quarters. In the fourth period, Mountain Home’s pressure defense took a toll on Greenbrier as they started committing more turnovers. The Lady Bombers also got fouled more often on their way to the basket, and they hit 12-of-13 free throws in the final quarter. In all, Mountain Home outscored the Lady Panthers 29-8 in that last frame to post the 12-point victory.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO