Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Here Are Some Facts About Trisha Yearwood, Country Music’s Leading Lady
In 1991, Trisha Yearwood arrived in country stardom with a bang! Her debut single, “She’s in Love With the Boy,” landed on the top spot of the country charts. Since then, she has become one of the genre’s leading ladies, logging in five No. 1s while winning multiple awards from the Academy Of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and the Grammys.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After Getting Too Drunk and Smashing Out Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”
These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban to Miss Opry Show Due to Injury
Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban is going to have to sit out the legendary country group's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (Feb. 4) due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, the group reveals that Sterban...
Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold
Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’
Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are LIVE, but most of the country music category winners have already been announced. Willie Nelson’s “Live Forever” took home the win for Best Country Solo Performance, nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zach Bryan, who secured his first career nomination with “Something In The Orange.” Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” besting Luke Combs and Miranda […] The post Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”
HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
