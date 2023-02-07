Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Public School System are investigating claims that a bus driver was smoking marijuana during a route on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Parents and other family members tell the WAFB I-TEAM that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking...
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
wbrz.com
Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage after her disappearance
BATON ROUGE - Day three of the trial of Oscar Lozada included testimony from crime scene investigators detailing what they saw and the evidence collected from the family's home off of Bluebonnet Blvd. in 2011. Lozada is on trial for the murder of his wife, Sylviane. Her body has never...
brproud.com
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
Two Baton Rouge teens accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
brproud.com
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man. Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at around 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Foster Drive. According to BRPD, the driver of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
Driver rescued through windshield after 18-wheeler crash in Livingston Parish
brproud.com
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
brproud.com
Driver extracted through windshield after 18-wheeler crash on I-12 overnight, police say
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
theadvocate.com
Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says
A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
an17.com
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
