ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Got $2,000? Some tickets for USC-LSU women’s basketball game come with hefty prices

By Jeremiah Holloway
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gGqq_0kf2SfvW00

No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU will fight for college basketball supremacy this Sunday in Colonial Life Arena — and any last-ditch efforts to get in the building will stretch your wallet.

The game is officially a sellout, meaning regular-priced tickets sold through the University of South Carolina or Ticketmaster are all gone. You can, however, still buy seats on the secondary market.

Tickets are selling for as much as $2,000 each to see the Tigers and Gamecocks face off. StubHub as of Monday night listed a pair of center-court tickets in Section 105 for $2,034 each, though the online listing doesn’t specify in which row the seats are located.

Also on StubHub, general admission prices in the upper bowl range from $61 to $158, with most available lower bowl seats ranging from $225 to $756 each.

Resale prices on Ticketmaster Exchange for general admission seating start at $66. Upper bowl tickets that are closer to the court cost between $150 and $613 each.

Most seats in the lower bowl range from $176 to $366 on Ticketmaster Exchange. Some seats exceed $400, though, and go as high as $1,399 each for a spot in the front row of Section 105, just behind the scorers table.

Comparatively, general admission tickets for USC’s other two remaining home games — against Florida and Georgia — start as low as $11 on Ticketmaster and $9 on Stubhub. Lower level resale tickets on Ticketmaster Exchange max out at $118 each against the Gators, with most seats for USC vs. the Bulldogs ranging from $100 to $160.

If USC takes care of business against Auburn on Thursday, Sunday’s game will feature the last two undefeated teams in the country. The winner will also take over as the top seed in the SEC standings.

Sunday’s game tips at 2 p.m. on ESPN. It will marks the eighth sellout in team history , all of which have come under head coach Dawn Staley.

LIST OF SOUTH CAROLINA WBB SELLOUTS (18,000)

  • Feb. 12, 2023 vs. LSU
  • Feb. 20, 2022 vs. Tennessee
  • March 1, 2020 vs. Texas A&M
  • Feb. 10, 2020 vs. UConn
  • March 3, 2019 vs. Mississippi State
  • Feb. 1, 2018 vs. UConn
  • Feb. 26, 2017 vs. Kentucky
  • Feb. 8, 2016 vs. UConn

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU

COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
18K+
Followers
470
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy