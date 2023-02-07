Got $2,000? Some tickets for USC-LSU women’s basketball game come with hefty prices

No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU will fight for college basketball supremacy this Sunday in Colonial Life Arena — and any last-ditch efforts to get in the building will stretch your wallet.

The game is officially a sellout, meaning regular-priced tickets sold through the University of South Carolina or Ticketmaster are all gone. You can, however, still buy seats on the secondary market.

Tickets are selling for as much as $2,000 each to see the Tigers and Gamecocks face off. StubHub as of Monday night listed a pair of center-court tickets in Section 105 for $2,034 each, though the online listing doesn’t specify in which row the seats are located.

Also on StubHub, general admission prices in the upper bowl range from $61 to $158, with most available lower bowl seats ranging from $225 to $756 each.

Resale prices on Ticketmaster Exchange for general admission seating start at $66. Upper bowl tickets that are closer to the court cost between $150 and $613 each.

Most seats in the lower bowl range from $176 to $366 on Ticketmaster Exchange. Some seats exceed $400, though, and go as high as $1,399 each for a spot in the front row of Section 105, just behind the scorers table.

Comparatively, general admission tickets for USC’s other two remaining home games — against Florida and Georgia — start as low as $11 on Ticketmaster and $9 on Stubhub. Lower level resale tickets on Ticketmaster Exchange max out at $118 each against the Gators, with most seats for USC vs. the Bulldogs ranging from $100 to $160.

If USC takes care of business against Auburn on Thursday, Sunday’s game will feature the last two undefeated teams in the country. The winner will also take over as the top seed in the SEC standings.

Sunday’s game tips at 2 p.m. on ESPN. It will marks the eighth sellout in team history , all of which have come under head coach Dawn Staley.

LIST OF SOUTH CAROLINA WBB SELLOUTS (18,000)