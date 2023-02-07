Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
3D printer maker Glowforge debuts AI image generator to help users create artwork
Glowforge released a new tool that lets users create artwork based on a written prompt that is optimized for 3D printing. The Seattle-based 3D laser printer startup announced Tuesday the launch of Magic Canvas, an image generator that uses AI to spit out artwork from a single line of text. The software then formats the image for its printers, which can engrave the art onto raw materials such as wood, acrylic, or even chocolate.
CNET
Meet Frida, the Robot That Paints AI-Driven Art in Real Life
Remember the olden days? When AI tools like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion turned your short text prompts into digital art? That's so 2022…. Meet Frida, an AI-driven robot out of Carnegie Mellon University that transforms your prompts into physical paintings, complete with bold brushstrokes in a variety of techniques. Perhaps most strikingly, the bot can change course as it paints to mimic the iterative nature of making art.
TechCrunch
Instagram expands access to Reels-focused tipping feature, Gifts
While sending Stars was already available across live and on-demand videos, including Reels, the addition of Gifts allows Instagram to better compete against rivals like TikTok, where virtual gifts are already available. It also provides the company with another revenue stream beyond advertising, as Instagram creators have to share a cut of the revenue they earn with Instagram.
TechCrunch
TikTok adds new targeting and boosting features to its Promote advertising tool
The company is adding a new feature that allows advertisers to drive traffic back to their TikTok page to in order to show off a range of products or services. With this new Promote update, viewers will be presented with a call to action driving them directly to the advertisers TikTok profile. There’s also a new “more messages” Promote goal that allows small businesses who rely on interactions with customers to make their sales directly drive traffic to their TikTok inbox.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TechCrunch
Today’s TechCrunch Live: Acquiring customers with Cube and Mayfield
She quickly found that companies were desperate for this hybrid approach and was able to get paying customers even before having a working product. Cube was meeting people where they were and were able to build solutions to fit their needs. It’s a great topic regardless of what type of company you’re building.
TechCrunch
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by A.I. technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google put MUM to work within its Google Lens visual search features, where it would allow users to add text to a visual search query.
TechCrunch
Former Salesforce exec Bret Taylor is teaming up with Google AR/VR vet Clay Bavor on mystery startup
Image Credits: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg and Ramin Talaie/Getty Images (composite) / Getty Images. When Bret Taylor announced he was stepping down as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be cynical about him saying he wanted to go build again. Well, guess what? He wanted to go build again — and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor announced they were teaming up on a new mystery project.
TechCrunch
The individual mistake that tech startups are collectively making
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Cleo’s chief business officer and former CEO, SJ Sacchetti. We spoke about nearly every theme most founders and chief executives are too scared to talk about: ego, setting boundaries, stepping down and becoming a “statistic” and why a company needs to succeed without you. We talk about failure – or the fear of it, at least – and really, where things go wrong when we talk about how success is celebrated in tech.
TechCrunch
Spotify now lets you select which playlists you’d like to impact your recommendations less
For context, your taste profile is Spotify’s interpretation of your music taste based on what you listen to and is used to inform your recommendations. The new feature lets you tell Spotify which playlists you’d like to impact your recommendations less to allow for a more tailored personalization experience.
MIT engineers are making vertical micro-LEDs for next-generation displays and VR goggles
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: An international team of scientists led by MIT engineers developed a way to make defect-free micro-LED wafers using a vertical approach that could pave the way for a new generation of virtual reality displays.
AI Chip-Layout Tool Has Helped Design Over 100 Chips
Synopsys' DSO.ai automation tool has hit 100 commercial tape-outs, optimizing layouts for new chips and freeing up human engineers to innovate.
TechCrunch
Google announces improved contextual translation features
The search giant is improving contextual translation in English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. This means that words and phrases with multiple meanings will get translated based on the context of the text. It’s a great way to make sure that your sentence sounds natural and that you’re using idiomatic words. It works a bit like Linguee and Reverso Context.
Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005349/en/ WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Peacock lets subscribers watch live episodes with their favorite stars in real-time
The feature dubbed “Watch With” is set to roll out on February 24, a day after the second season premiere of Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot series, “Bel-Air.” Viewers can try the new experience at 9 p.m. ET, where they’ll be able to watch the “Bel-Air” premiere with main cast members Jabari Banks, who plays Will on the show, and Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton.
3DPrint.com
Single-Print, Full-Color Denture 3D Printing Tech Unveiled by Stratasys
A key area of application in the dental additive manufacturing (AM) world is the 3D printing of dentures. As it stands, even with digital technologies like (AM), denture making is a labor-intensive process. However, it’s an area that every dental 3D printing company hopes to disrupt. Among them is Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), which just announced the release of the market’s first monolithic, full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution, TrueDent.
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
TechCrunch
Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform
One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
