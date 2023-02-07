ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Ridge, KY

Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle

By Christian LeDuc
 2 days ago
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies said they think a suspect hid a truck and a trailer across from the train tracks and when that suspect attempted to load the construction vehicle onto the trailer to move it, it became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train struck the skid steer around 5:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Dixie Highway.

According to investigators, no one was hurt. Deputies do not have a suspect description. They said the train conductor couldn't see anything because it was too dark outside.

The Grant County Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 859-824-3333.

