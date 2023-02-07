Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home

TAYLOR (WWJ) - Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

WWJ's Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor where authorities received reports of the shooting either late last night or very early the morning of Jan. 7.

Langton said Taylor police haven't released many details about the case, but said the deceased are a male and a female who lived together at the home.

"It's kind of a mystery here in Taylor, we can confirm the two people are dead, but now it appears that the police here in Taylor are investigating what could be a murder suicide by a boyfriend and girlfriend in their 20s," Langton reported.

That scene has since been cleared by police, but Langton said investigators were on scene in the overnight hours, trying to figure out exactly what happened.

As far as a motive or reason behind the shooting, "we just don't have it," Langton said.

Neighbors told Langton that the area is a quiet, older community and incidents like this don't happen.

"Now, who shot who first -- we just don't know that," Langton said. "We'll stay on the scene here and try to figure out more information on what is really kind of a mystery here."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.