ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney Announces Avatar Experience Coming to Disneyland

The Na'vi are coming to Earth -- the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday that an "exciting Avatar experience" will open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as the James Cameron franchise's first theme park tie-in on the west coast. (In 2017, before the ...
ANAHEIM, CA
Tri-City Herald

Disney Theme Park Rival Brings on a Festive Event You Will Love

Disney and Universal Studios theme parks are known for a lot more than just their rides and attractions. Both park operators host an array of seasonal and holiday events and festivals to keep guests coming through the gates year round. The ever popular and most crowded events at Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
YourCentralValley.com

New ‘Avatar’ experience coming to Disneyland, movie sequels for popular franchises in the works

The Walt Disney Company announced new planned movies and theme park experiences for Disneyland during a company earnings call on Wednesday. Sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” and “Zootopia” are in the works at Disney, officials announced during the earnings call. The company will be releasing a live-action “Little Mermaid,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” […]
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return

Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
The Independent

Disneyland guests stranded on sinking Pirates of the Caribbean ride: ‘Walk the plank’

A viral video has shown a group of Disneyland guests who were stranded in a sinking boat on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction for an hour before firefighters came to the rescue.The viral clip was shared on social media by TikTok user Justin, who goes by @justnjames_ on the app. Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the video, a group of passengers on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland sitting in boats that begin to fill with water.“POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride @...
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disturbing Head Hanging Caught at Disney World Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”. Disney World is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Guests can stroll down Main Street U.S.A and spot Cinderella Castle. While in...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon

A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible. When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Major CHANGE Comes to Magic Kingdom Stores

Let’s be honest — sometimes it’s really hard to keep track of everything going on in Disney World, but that’s what we’re here for!. Sometimes major rides close unexpectedly, or travel can get harder all of the sudden, which are two of the things we found happening recently in Magic Kingdom. But now there’s something else you need to know — two merchandise spots are changing in a big way.
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s ‘Frozen’ Ride May Face Changes Coming Soon

Frozen Ever After might be getting some major changes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Millions of Disney World Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each and every year to experience “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
ORLANDO, FL
ETOnline.com

Disney Announces 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' Sequels Are Coming

Fans of Disney's beloved Frozen and Toy Story franchises will be glad to know that more sequels are on their way. On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced several big news projects in the works during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter -- including two new sequels for Toy Story and Frozen, as well as a sequel to the animated comedy Zootopia.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

“Crackhead Mickey Mouse” Divides Disney Fanbase

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has just opened up in Disneyland, much to Guests’ delight. However, some visitors are a bit confused by Mickey’s redesign. The cartoon stylings of Paul Rudish have given Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends a new lease on life for almost a decade now, yet it seems some are slow on the uptake. For the most part, fans are satisfied at the return to hand-drawn animation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some harsh critics in the bunch.
disneyfanatic.com

The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’

There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy