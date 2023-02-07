Read full article on original website
Disney Announces Avatar Experience Coming to Disneyland
The Na'vi are coming to Earth -- the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday that an "exciting Avatar experience" will open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as the James Cameron franchise's first theme park tie-in on the west coast. (In 2017, before the ...
Tri-City Herald
Disney Theme Park Rival Brings on a Festive Event You Will Love
Disney and Universal Studios theme parks are known for a lot more than just their rides and attractions. Both park operators host an array of seasonal and holiday events and festivals to keep guests coming through the gates year round. The ever popular and most crowded events at Disney World...
New ‘Avatar’ experience coming to Disneyland, movie sequels for popular franchises in the works
The Walt Disney Company announced new planned movies and theme park experiences for Disneyland during a company earnings call on Wednesday. Sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” and “Zootopia” are in the works at Disney, officials announced during the earnings call. The company will be releasing a live-action “Little Mermaid,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” […]
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
Inside the Magic
Disney Outcry: Multiple People Report They DON’T Fit on TRON, “Large Guest” Seat Will Add Extra Time to Wait
In under two months, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park will finally get to experience a brand-new attraction with the debut of TRON Lightcyle / Run at Walt Disney World Resort. However, anticipation for the latest Disney Park ride may have been marred by recent previews as multiple users are reporting...
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return
Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disneyland guests stranded on sinking Pirates of the Caribbean ride: ‘Walk the plank’
A viral video has shown a group of Disneyland guests who were stranded in a sinking boat on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction for an hour before firefighters came to the rescue.The viral clip was shared on social media by TikTok user Justin, who goes by @justnjames_ on the app. Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the video, a group of passengers on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland sitting in boats that begin to fill with water.“POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride @...
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disturbing Head Hanging Caught at Disney World Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”. Disney World is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Guests can stroll down Main Street U.S.A and spot Cinderella Castle. While in...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon
A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible. When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.
EW.com
See stunning POV video of Disney World's new Tron roller coaster zooming through movie locales
Confirmed: When Tron: Legacy star Jeff Bridges first spoke about life moving us "past wants and hopes," he was actually talking about the highly anticipated opening of Disney World's new Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster — which the Florida resort finally unveiled a stunning POV preview of over the weekend.
disneyfoodblog.com
Major CHANGE Comes to Magic Kingdom Stores
Let’s be honest — sometimes it’s really hard to keep track of everything going on in Disney World, but that’s what we’re here for!. Sometimes major rides close unexpectedly, or travel can get harder all of the sudden, which are two of the things we found happening recently in Magic Kingdom. But now there’s something else you need to know — two merchandise spots are changing in a big way.
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s ‘Frozen’ Ride May Face Changes Coming Soon
Frozen Ever After might be getting some major changes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Millions of Disney World Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each and every year to experience “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
ETOnline.com
Disney Announces 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' Sequels Are Coming
Fans of Disney's beloved Frozen and Toy Story franchises will be glad to know that more sequels are on their way. On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced several big news projects in the works during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter -- including two new sequels for Toy Story and Frozen, as well as a sequel to the animated comedy Zootopia.
Inside the Magic
“Crackhead Mickey Mouse” Divides Disney Fanbase
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has just opened up in Disneyland, much to Guests’ delight. However, some visitors are a bit confused by Mickey’s redesign. The cartoon stylings of Paul Rudish have given Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends a new lease on life for almost a decade now, yet it seems some are slow on the uptake. For the most part, fans are satisfied at the return to hand-drawn animation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some harsh critics in the bunch.
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
