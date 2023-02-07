Read full article on original website
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade
The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
Yardbarker
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Ex-Red Sox Utility Man Reportedly Signs With Diamondbacks After Short Stint With Club
Arizona added a former Red Sox utility man to a minor-league deal
The volatile Red Sox rotation
The Red Sox have been one of the more capricious teams in recent history. This millennium has seen them win the World Series four times but also finish fifth in the American League East five times. The past five seasons have seen them go from winning it all in 2018 to missing the playoffs in 2019, falling to last in 2020, back to the playoffs in 2021 but then back to the basement last year.
NBC Sports
Tomase: How Red Sox could massively benefit from change in schedule
Of all the reasons the Boston Red Sox just finished last for the fifth time since 2012, this one looms largest: the American League East. The Red Sox didn't just struggle against their most immediate rivals, they received the Monty Burns thrashing of a lifetime. They went 26-50 versus the Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and Orioles -- the math working out almost perfectly to two losses every three games.
Ex-Red Sox players: These 32 from 2022 roster have new teams or remain free agents
Thirty-two players who appeared in games for the 2022 Red Sox are no longer with the team. Here’s where you’ll them around the league in 2023:. Christian Vázquez, Twins: Boston traded the catcher to the Astros on Aug. 1. He became a free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $30-million contract with Minnesota on Dec. 16.
NBC Sports
How Red Sox stack up in FanGraph's MLB power rankings
The new-look Boston Red Sox enter the 2023 MLB season with low expectations. After a last-place American League East finish and an offseason headlined by Xander Bogaerts' departure, they have plenty to prove to the critics who have already written them off. We'll see plenty of MLB power rankings released...
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Ceddanne Rafaela Exceed Insane 2022 Season?
Unlike some prospects who are graded on potential, Rafaela already has a calling card. “His defense is absolutely insane,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “He is probably the best defensive prospect I’ve seen in years for the Red Sox. Especially when you consider he moved to center (field) a year and a half ago.”
Red Sox Fans Will Hate ESPN’s Outlook On Yankees’ 2023 Rotation
Do the New York Yankees have the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball?. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle believes so, an opinion that probably won’t sit well with Boston Red Sox fans as their team looks to bounce back in the American League East in 2023. Doolittle this week...
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
NBC Sports
Red Sox players participating in 2023 World Baseball Classic
The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Rafael Devers is among 10-12 Red Sox players set to participate in the tournament. The star third baseman, who signed a 10-year contract extension worth $313.5 million in January, will represent the Dominican Republic. Middle infielder Trevor...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster
Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
The Ringer
Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith
Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).
