Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday.

MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke into a black Audi and took a Macbook Pro.

Both victims told police that they did not give Womack permission to access their vehicles or computers. They identified their items, and they were returned to them.

Womack was charged with burglary of a vehicle and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

