Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn't want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice at the Super Bowl Experience on Tuesday and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray to be very interesting. When asked about why Payton, a former Fox analyst, didn't take the Cardinals' coaching job,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Yardbarker
Joe Montana: 49ers should start healthy Brock Purdy over Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana doesn't sound like the biggest fan of quarterback Trey Lance these days. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Montana said during Wednesday's edition of "PFT Live" that Brock Purdy should start over Lance if the 2022 rookie is available for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Look: Carson Palmer Names The Best Quarterback In NFL Right Now
If you were to ask most fans who they thought the best quarterback in the NFL right now was, chances are they would say either Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts. After all, both of the signal-callers have led their respective teams to this year's Super Bowl. They are both finalists for the MVP award ...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr visits Saints again as trade potentially nears
The Las Vegas Raiders have less than a week to trade or release four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. If that does not come to fruition, his entire $32.9 million base salary for next season becomes guaranteed. This led to Las Vegas giving Carr permission to visit with the New...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Dezmon Jackson, Running Back, Sam Houston State Bearcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Rob Gronkowski Endorses ‘Right Quarterback’ For Patriots. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Combine: Michigan Leads The Big Ten Conference
The 2023 NFL Combine is set to take place from March 2-5 in Indianapolis and will be aired LIVE on the NFL Network. Michigan fans looking to tune in will see a total of nine Wolverines competing in this year's event, more than any other program in the Big Ten Conference.
Tri-City Herald
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown has Highest Over/Under Props for Super Bowl LVII
OXFORD, Miss. -- If you intend on putting some coin down for player proposition bets for Super Bowl LVII you may want to consider betting on Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown. According to SI Betting, the former Ole Miss Rebel has recently been named the betting favorite to lead all...
NFL
Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent
Derek Carr's offseason of change will begin with a visit to the Big Easy. The Raiders have granted the Saints permission to host Carr on a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The visit is anticipated for Wednesday, per Rapoport. Carr has a no-trade clause in his current...
Tri-City Herald
Deion Sanders Told Us His Favorite Jerry Jones Story
Deion Sanders played for five different teams during his his 14-year Hall of Fame career. But he’s perhaps best remembered as a Cowboy. Sanders arrived in Dallas as a high-priced free agent in 1995, and immediately became the Cowboys’ newest star. He earned three first-team All-Pro selections and made four Pro Bowls in his five years with Dallas, helping the team win Super Bowl XXX over the Steelers. That remains the most recent championship for the franchise, which has yet to advance past the divisional round since.
NFL World Gives Praise to Raiders' Facilities at Pro Bowl Weekend
Sunday's Pro Bowl was played at Allegiant Stadium for the second-straight year, and it garnered high praise from around the NFL.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Colts are Secure at Left Tackle for the Future
As the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search heats up and approaches a hire, they also have to contemplate offseason moves and re-signings. One area that was surprisingly good for Indianapolis through their brutally bad 2022 season was the left tackle position. Initially, the season started with Matt Pryor, who immediately fell out of favor and was benched in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos for the rookie out of Central Michigan University, Bernhard Raimann. Raimann would struggle at first but quickly found his rhythm and consistently blocked at a high rate for the remainder of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Diego Cartaya Leans a Lot on His Mother Even as a Pro
Even as the Dodgers' number one overall prospect, Diego Cartaya remains grounded. This season, the catcher hit .254 across High-A and Single-A, with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs. Although the 21-year-old still has a year or two before the big leagues, he is on a promising path. Cartaya recently...
Comments / 0