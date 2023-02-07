Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange
Darvin Ham reportedly became frustrated with Russell Westbrook during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the head coach did not hide his emotions. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham and Westbrook had a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime of the Lakers’ 133-130 loss... The post Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Russell Westbrook-D'Angelo Russell trade has been finalized
Early on Wednesday afternoon, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers were in serious discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding a trade that would bring them guard D’Angelo Russell while sending out Russell Westbrook. The proposed trade also involved the Utah Jazz and would have Westbrook become a member...
Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Not Sold On Russell Westbrook's Fit With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
The LA Clippers may be out of the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes.
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Lakers NBA Championship Odds Surge Following D’Angelo Russell Trade
The day after LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, yet L.A. lost to a sub-.500 team, the Lakers signaled they still think they’re title contenders. Apparently, Vegas believes them. After swinging a trade centered around acquiring guard D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ NBA Championship odds surged, moving from...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?
With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the summer
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry
What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
