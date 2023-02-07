Construction on the first of ten new roundabouts for Elizabethtown is set to begin next week. The intersection of KY 1136 and US 31W Bypass will see construction start on February 14 and is due to be completed by August 1. “The roundabout at the end of the bypass and New Glendale Road (is) going to be much larger. And while safety improvements are always a major goal when we do projects like this, the efficiency aspect is going to be extremely beneficial and noticeable to motorists, especially with the increase in activity to the South toward Glendale, the new school there and just bypass traffic in general,” said Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Chris Jessie. This location will not be closed during the construction. Motorists will need to pay close attention to work zone signs approaching the area as there will be traffic pattern changes throughout the project. Delays will be possible especially during peak traffic times.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO