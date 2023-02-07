Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested
A deputy jailer in Barren County has been arrested. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center to investigate a theft complaint involving deputy jailer Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton. State police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Young stole money from a current inmate...
quicksie983.com
Leitchfield Police Investigate Counterfeit Bills
The Leitchfield Police Department was called to Five-Star in Leitchfield early Saturday morning as a man was attempting to purchase fuel with a possible counterfeit bill. According to a statement, Officers confirmed the information from witnesses as another Officer saw the suspected vehicle leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Aaron Cummings, age 28 of Hopkinsville. Cummings admitted to attempting to use the counterfeit bill to purchase gas. The investigation led Officers to locating $4,080 of counterfeit money in the rear of the vehicle along with a juvenile. Cummings was arrested pursuant to a warrant from another County as well as charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor in the Second Degree. Cummings was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
wcluradio.com
Deputy jailer charged after alleged theft from inmate
GLASGOW — A deputy jailer at Barren County Detention Center has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from an inmate. Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton, was arrested Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more but under $10,000).
k105.com
Caneyville man being served indictment warrants for drug trafficking found with ‘large rock of methamphetamine’
A Caneyville man being served with indictment warrants for drug trafficking was found with a “large rock of methamphetamine,” cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Sunday evening at approximately 9:00, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel arrived at a residence on Layman Road after receiving information that a wanted man, 47-year-old Matthew S. Willis, was at the home.
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
Wave 3
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store. Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night. According to an arrest...
k105.com
Man arrested for trying pass fake bill at Leitchfield convenience store
A man has been arrested after trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Leitchfield convenience store. Saturday morning at approximately 1:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Taylor Wright and Hunter Miller responded to FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street after a subject, 28-year-old Aaron A. Cummings, of Indiana, attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the store.
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
k105.com
Ordinances proposing composition of Planning Commission, stipend for Code Enforcement Board, heard by Leitchfield City Council
The Leitchfield City Council on Monday night heard the first readings of two amended ordinances related to the composition of the Leitchfield Planning Commission, and stipends for Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board members. The amended Planning Commission ordinance contains new clauses as well as amended clauses to the existing ordinance, which...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
WBKO
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 30, Grayson County deputies responded to a report that a man had been stabbed by his stepson, during an altercation. Deputies found Timothy Joshua “Josh” Higdon with stab wounds to his chest, which he would later succumb to at UofL Hospital.
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County pregnancy center helps connect adoptive parents with 'miracle baby'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As Kentucky’s trigger law banning most abortions after Roe vs. Wade was overturned has been in legal limbo, organizations helping during unplanned pregnancies want people to know about the services they provide. In Elizabethtown, Clarity Solutions is a pregnancy center that’s been providing services to...
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
stjpc.org
Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, KY is seeking a person to become our Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator
Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator. The Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator reports directly to the Pastor and carries out their. duties under the Pastor’s general direction and guidance. The minister assists the multi-cultural. parish with enabling all ministries to function effectively. As a...
k105.com
Parent vs. coach altercation during youth league basketball game results in shots fired at large Warren Co. recreation complex
A youth basketball game in Warren County resulted in shots fired at a large recreation complex. Monday evening at approximately 8:45, troopers responded to Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road on the report of shots fired, according to Kentucky State Police. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers separated...
quicksie983.com
Roundabout Construction To Start Next Week At New Glendale Road, US 31W Bypass Intersection
Construction on the first of ten new roundabouts for Elizabethtown is set to begin next week. The intersection of KY 1136 and US 31W Bypass will see construction start on February 14 and is due to be completed by August 1. “The roundabout at the end of the bypass and New Glendale Road (is) going to be much larger. And while safety improvements are always a major goal when we do projects like this, the efficiency aspect is going to be extremely beneficial and noticeable to motorists, especially with the increase in activity to the South toward Glendale, the new school there and just bypass traffic in general,” said Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Chris Jessie. This location will not be closed during the construction. Motorists will need to pay close attention to work zone signs approaching the area as there will be traffic pattern changes throughout the project. Delays will be possible especially during peak traffic times.
k105.com
Sherry Lynn Nall, 58
Sherry Lynn Nall, age 58, of Millwood, KY, passed away Sunday, (February 05, 2023) at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on March 23, 1964 in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte Logsdon Greene. She was a homemaker who loved Christmas and enjoyed cooking,...
WBKO
Glasgow veteran hopes to see legislature pass medical cannabis bill this session
GLASGOW/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s legislative session resumes Tuesday and many are watching to see if lawmakers vote on the medical cannabis bill. “Veterans are wanting this. And it’s not only us,” said veteran Brennan Morgan. Morgan is a Glasgow resident who served in the Marines for...
Comments / 0