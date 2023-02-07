Read full article on original website
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Extreme Extends Fabric to the Edge, Simplifies Operations and Improves Security with Enhanced SD-WAN Solution
Automated Workflows, New UX and 10 Gbps Boosts Application Performance, Lowers Operating Costs and Reduces Mean Time to Resolution. Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that is has integrated network fabric capabilities into its ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform. Additional new enhancements include automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance. As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.
Hapbee announces Smart Sleep integration with Oura Ring
Hapbee CEO Yona Shtern joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news of an upgrade that combines biometric sleep data gathered from the Oura Ring and the features of Hapbee’s Smart Sleep Pad. Shtern told Proactive the creator of the Oura Ring has granted Hapbee use of its Application Programming...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SHI International Hires Dave Gruver as Field CTO — Modern End-User Support Strategies
Gruver brings more than 25 years of technical leadership experience supporting the complex IT environments of Fortune 100 companies. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Dave Gruver as Field CTO — Modern End-User Support Strategies. Reporting to Melissa Graham, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Gruver will lead business and IT leaders through consultative technical strategy development and program execution working with the largest and most complex IT organizations that SHI supports.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Huge Ekranoplan-Like Airlifter Design Teams Selected By DARPA
General AtomicsAurora Flight Sciences and General Atomics have been chosen to compete to design and possibly build the gigantic Liberty Lifter X-plane.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what...
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
CCE Announces Major Updates of Its CAD Interoperability Toolkits
Latest CAD versions, piping support, enhanced texture, drawing support and more. Farmington Hills, MI, USA - February 09, 2023 - CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, has announced major updates of its CAD interoperability toolkits to provide richer access to product data stored in CAD files from all major formats.
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
Stratus Materials launches officially
A Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of components for lithium-ion batteries led by entrepreneur and Carnegie Mellon University Professor Jay Whitacre is amping up its visibility after more than a year in stealth mode.
Pipe Technologies appoints Luke Voiles as its new CEO
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, has appointed Luke Voiles as its new CEO. The firm, which was seeking a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team, has also appointed Zilch USA CEO Albert Periu to its board of directors.
Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform
One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
Oviva to improve user experience with iDenfy's full-stack identity verification
IDenfy’s biometric ID verification will ensure complete safety for the Oviva app users and their data. Kaunas, Kauno Feb 8, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - iDenfy, the tech startup offering AI-powered identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced a new partnership with Oviva, a personalized digital platform, enables easy access to professional health support. iDenfy will create a frictionless identity verification process while ensuring compliance with KYC/AML regulations.
Global DEI Platform Awards the Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022
The most innovative DEI initiatives over the last year. TORONTO, February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Diversio, a leading, global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) improvement platform, announces their Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022 (Top 20), and the inaugural cohort of Diversio's DEI community to accelerate inclusivity in the workplace, the Changemakers. The criteria for an initiative to be selected in the Top 20 were to have both quantified or qualified impact within their organization and the ability to replicate or reference the initiative to make an impact within other organizations. The awardees were announced at an online event, A Panel to Accelerate DEI, on Feb. 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST, 9:00 AM PT).
Australia First in Line to Categorize Psychedelics as Medicinal
Australia recently made history when it categorized psychedelics as medicines, becoming the first country in the world to grant the distinction to hallucinogenic drugs. Psychedelics have been subject to an increasing amount of research in recent years amid a rising push for alternative mental health treatments. Hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin and ketamine have exhibited a range of potential medical benefits against mental health disorders in a variety of clinical trials.
Insights on the Smart Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Packaging: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the smart packaging industry based on three categories, technology, end-user, and regions. Companies Mentioned. Amcor plc. Avery Dennison Corp. International Paper. Sealed Air. Smurfit Kappa. Stora Enso. Tetra Pak. Westrock...
