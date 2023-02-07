Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones explains new contract and physique, has sights set on Stipe Miocic after UFC 285
Jon Jones has packed on some extra muscle, and according to the former UFC light heavyweight champion, his bank account is about to as well. Jones is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over three years, and as a heavyweight, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285, which takes place March 4 in Las Vegas. Recently, UFC president Dana White revealed Jones signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion. On Monday during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas, “Bones” said the deal he already had was for the same amount of fights, but when asked if White was paying him more, Jones emphatically confirmed.
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
sportszion.com
Joe Rogan anticipates Francis Ngannou’s UFC return to happen against, the winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bout
Francis Ngannou left the UFC because he couldn’t reach an agreement with Dana White, but UFC color commentator Joe Rogan hopes that Francis will return. The former heavyweight champion left the UFC after seven years with the organization. Having fought fourteen times inside the octagon and won twelve of those bouts.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Alexander Volkanovski Thinks Conor McGregor Coming Back Is Good For The Sport
Alexander Volkanovski is already envisioning a scenario where he might face Conor McGregor for the lightweight belt. There is a huge lightweight title bout coming up this weekend when champion Islam Makhachev takes on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. There has been a lot said about both of these men leading up to this fight and the hype behind the number one pound-for-pound fighter facing the number two is almost too much to handle. There is a lot resting on this fight but now with the rest of the lightweight division heating up there could be even more hanging in the balance.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski
RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
calfkicker.com
Islam Makhachev on McGregor vs Chandler: Happy one of them is finally going to win
Conor McGregor’s return to MMA begins with his coaching role on TUF 31. The UFC’s cash cow is finally coming back after being sidelined due to his injury at UFC 264. As a result, he’s expected to clash with rival coach Michael Chandler in the octagon. Everyone’s...
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title...
Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 fight against Jalin Turner due to a broken hand
Dan Hooker will not be fighting at UFC 285. Hooker was set to return on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285 against Jalin Turner in a very fan-friendly scrap. However, on Wednesday, MMAFighting reported that Hooker has suffered a broken hand and is out of his fight. The hope is to keep Turner on the card and have a replacement opponent found.
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
