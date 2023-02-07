Jon Jones has packed on some extra muscle, and according to the former UFC light heavyweight champion, his bank account is about to as well. Jones is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over three years, and as a heavyweight, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285, which takes place March 4 in Las Vegas. Recently, UFC president Dana White revealed Jones signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion. On Monday during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas, “Bones” said the deal he already had was for the same amount of fights, but when asked if White was paying him more, Jones emphatically confirmed.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO