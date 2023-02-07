ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut

Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones explains new contract and physique, has sights set on Stipe Miocic after UFC 285

Jon Jones has packed on some extra muscle, and according to the former UFC light heavyweight champion, his bank account is about to as well. Jones is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over three years, and as a heavyweight, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285, which takes place March 4 in Las Vegas. Recently, UFC president Dana White revealed Jones signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion. On Monday during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas, “Bones” said the deal he already had was for the same amount of fights, but when asked if White was paying him more, Jones emphatically confirmed.
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Thinks Conor McGregor Coming Back Is Good For The Sport

Alexander Volkanovski is already envisioning a scenario where he might face Conor McGregor for the lightweight belt. There is a huge lightweight title bout coming up this weekend when champion Islam Makhachev takes on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. There has been a lot said about both of these men leading up to this fight and the hype behind the number one pound-for-pound fighter facing the number two is almost too much to handle. There is a lot resting on this fight but now with the rest of the lightweight division heating up there could be even more hanging in the balance.
MMAmania.com

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’

You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski

RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 fight against Jalin Turner due to a broken hand

Dan Hooker will not be fighting at UFC 285. Hooker was set to return on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285 against Jalin Turner in a very fan-friendly scrap. However, on Wednesday, MMAFighting reported that Hooker has suffered a broken hand and is out of his fight. The hope is to keep Turner on the card and have a replacement opponent found.

