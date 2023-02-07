Veterinary Dentistry Specialists First to Apply Human Fracture Repair Technology to Companion Animal Patients in the US

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Woonsocket Call
Basking Biosciences Presents Positive Clinical Results from Safety and Dose-Escalation Study for First Reversible Thrombolytic Agent at ISC 2023
-BB-031, a potential rapid onset, short-acting and reversible thrombolytic, targets von Willebrand Factor, a key structural component of thrombi and driver of blood clotting- -Company to initiate a Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept study of BB-031 in patients with acute ischemic stroke- Basking Biosciences (Basking), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the...
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Grin and bear it: Dental tourists are having teeth ‘mutilated’ at clinics in Turkey
A woman unleashes a howl as blood dribbles down her chin. Tiny shark-like stumps become visible as her mouth opens, revealing her raw gums to the camera. “#Turkeyteeth,” reads the caption. The woman in the video is in a dental clinic in Turkey, mid-way through a cosmetic procedure that involves shaving down your natural teeth to miniature pegs and having pearly white crowns affixed to achieve a flawless smile.This beaming, milk-white, spotless grin has been popularised by reality TV stars such as Love Island’s Luca Bish and Jack Fincham, who have both publicly confirmed they visited Turkey to get the...
infomeddnews.com
In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?
Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces the successful completion of pre-clinical studies with its second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure
Data from GLPi animal studies demonstrate safety of second-generation DSRii product (DSR 2.0) Data from Phase 1 study of DSR 2.0 in Mexico (CHIHUAHUA) and INDiii filing to US FDA expected in Q1 2023. Planning to start MOJAVE, a US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled multi-center study of DSR 2.0, in...
Woonsocket Call
J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies Partner to Improve Health Care for Native American Tribal Communities
WIXOM, Mich., February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies, a Navaho-owned entity, recently announced a strategic partnership to provide medical, pharmacy and telehealth services to the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities across the U.S. The collaborative effort will combine J&B Medical's expertise in health care and Strongbow Strategies' expertise in tribal engagement projects to create a platform to deliver superior health care services to tribal communities.
Woonsocket Call
Max-LyZinC, a Nutritional Supplement for Blood Sugar Management, is Now Available on Amazon
Amazon now carries Max-LyZinC, a nutritional supplement that helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels and insulin function. “Amazon is the top online retailer in the country with almost 38 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market,” said Michael Beeuwsaert, President of Del Mar Health., a health and wellness company in California. “Amazon opens us up to millions of consumers who could benefit from Max-LyZinC.”
katzenworld.co.uk
Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”
Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”. Around 85% of cats aged over three suffer from some degree of dental disease, and regular brushing of the pet’s teeth can help, says a leading London-based feline vet. Dr. Jeremy Campbell, Clinical Director at The London...
Woonsocket Call
Tomlin Medical Offers Reliable, Top-quality Surgical Instruments
Tomlin Medical is a company that supplies top-quality medical equipment to the medical industry in Australia. It is a family-owned and run business operating for over 40 years. Thus, they possess the expertise to effectively and efficiently supply and distribute the best medical equipment to clients. And other than Australia, the company also exports its vast range of surplus medical products overseas, including Europe, the US, and Asia. They only sell the most well-known and reputable brands in the market. Usually, the company is based in Victoria and has a warehouse and showroom, which are always open for clients to view and purchase their products.
Woonsocket Call
SeqOne Genomics and the French Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies National Reference Center (CNR-MAT) Pioneer the Use of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Technology to Improve Patient Outcomes in Kidney Disease While Reducing Turnaround Times
SeqOne today announced the results of a long-standing research collaboration with Pr. Laurent Mesnard, Co-Director of the French National center for Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies (CNR-MAT), aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of patients suspected of suffering from thrombotic microangiopathies and atypical Hemolytic syndrome (aHUS). The program involved using Oxford Nanopore’s revolutionary technology to sequence patients at the bedside, dramatically reducing turnaround times to obtaining actionable insights. Patients were sequenced using Oxford Nanopore's adaptive sampling option that makes it possible to target the parts of the genome of interest for thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) and modify the read-depth to explore in detail the regions that contain complex mutations that are hard to detect using standard methods. This Oxford Nanopore-based analysis was compared with traditional short read sequencing approaches in order to establish a benchmark against current standards of care and hence quantify benefits of nanopore sequencing. So far, the program, has analyzed 15 patients demonstrating the potential of the approach and highlighting the following benefits when compared with short read sequencing;
Woonsocket Call
Australia First in Line to Categorize Psychedelics as Medicinal
Australia recently made history when it categorized psychedelics as medicines, becoming the first country in the world to grant the distinction to hallucinogenic drugs. Psychedelics have been subject to an increasing amount of research in recent years amid a rising push for alternative mental health treatments. Hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin and ketamine have exhibited a range of potential medical benefits against mental health disorders in a variety of clinical trials.
WebMD
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
Woonsocket Call
Unlock A Life Of Abundance Today: Discover Carlos Barrientos’ Time-Tested Strategies That Have Helped Hundreds Of People Achieve Success
Discover the secrets of the rich, or as Carlos likes to call it “Life Hacks” that are allowing hundreds of individuals to start up businesses by understanding these hacks!. Carlos Barrientos' story is an inspiring one. He overcame incredible obstacles to become a successful serial-entrepreneur, investing in himself and his dreams despite the odds.
Woonsocket Call
Easy Up Structures Provides Superior Quality Log Cabin Kits in Canada
Easy Up Structures offers a wide range of log structures, chairs and garden furniture, saunas, and many more. They began by supplying log kit buildings in Northern Ontario. Due to the instant success at this location, the company opened a second location to serve clients living in Southern Ontario. They take immense pride in having a vast inventory that features both EZ log structure kits, and traditional custom builds. Thus, clients can be sure of finding products and solutions that meet their needs and budget.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), collectively known as ReliaStar Life Insurance Group (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in New York, NY.
nativenewsonline.net
Health Equity and the American Dental Association
Guest Opinion. The American Dental Association defines “Health Equity” as optimal oral health for all people. We recognize that oral health is an essential part of overall health, and that every individual should enjoy a basic level of oral health that allows them to live, work and play free from pain and dysfunction.
Comments / 0