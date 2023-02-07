ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

Veterinary Dentistry Specialists First to Apply Human Fracture Repair Technology to Companion Animal Patients in the US

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

Basking Biosciences Presents Positive Clinical Results from Safety and Dose-Escalation Study for First Reversible Thrombolytic Agent at ISC 2023

-BB-031, a potential rapid onset, short-acting and reversible thrombolytic, targets von Willebrand Factor, a key structural component of thrombi and driver of blood clotting- -Company to initiate a Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept study of BB-031 in patients with acute ischemic stroke- Basking Biosciences (Basking), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Grin and bear it: Dental tourists are having teeth ‘mutilated’ at clinics in Turkey

A woman unleashes a howl as blood dribbles down her chin. Tiny shark-like stumps become visible as her mouth opens, revealing her raw gums to the camera. “#Turkeyteeth,” reads the caption. The woman in the video is in a dental clinic in Turkey, mid-way through a cosmetic procedure that involves shaving down your natural teeth to miniature pegs and having pearly white crowns affixed to achieve a flawless smile.This beaming, milk-white, spotless grin has been popularised by reality TV stars such as Love Island’s Luca Bish and Jack Fincham, who have both publicly confirmed they visited Turkey to get the...
infomeddnews.com

In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?

Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Woonsocket Call

J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies Partner to Improve Health Care for Native American Tribal Communities

WIXOM, Mich., February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies, a Navaho-owned entity, recently announced a strategic partnership to provide medical, pharmacy and telehealth services to the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities across the U.S. The collaborative effort will combine J&B Medical's expertise in health care and Strongbow Strategies' expertise in tribal engagement projects to create a platform to deliver superior health care services to tribal communities.
Woonsocket Call

Max-LyZinC, a Nutritional Supplement for Blood Sugar Management, is Now Available on Amazon

Amazon now carries Max-LyZinC, a nutritional supplement that helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels and insulin function. “Amazon is the top online retailer in the country with almost 38 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market,” said Michael Beeuwsaert, President of Del Mar Health., a health and wellness company in California. “Amazon opens us up to millions of consumers who could benefit from Max-LyZinC.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
katzenworld.co.uk

Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”

Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”. Around 85% of cats aged over three suffer from some degree of dental disease, and regular brushing of the pet’s teeth can help, says a leading London-based feline vet. Dr. Jeremy Campbell, Clinical Director at The London...
Woonsocket Call

Tomlin Medical Offers Reliable, Top-quality Surgical Instruments

Tomlin Medical is a company that supplies top-quality medical equipment to the medical industry in Australia. It is a family-owned and run business operating for over 40 years. Thus, they possess the expertise to effectively and efficiently supply and distribute the best medical equipment to clients. And other than Australia, the company also exports its vast range of surplus medical products overseas, including Europe, the US, and Asia. They only sell the most well-known and reputable brands in the market. Usually, the company is based in Victoria and has a warehouse and showroom, which are always open for clients to view and purchase their products.
Woonsocket Call

SeqOne Genomics and the French Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies National Reference Center (CNR-MAT) Pioneer the Use of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Technology to Improve Patient Outcomes in Kidney Disease While Reducing Turnaround Times

SeqOne today announced the results of a long-standing research collaboration with Pr. Laurent Mesnard, Co-Director of the French National center for Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies (CNR-MAT), aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of patients suspected of suffering from thrombotic microangiopathies and atypical Hemolytic syndrome (aHUS). The program involved using Oxford Nanopore’s revolutionary technology to sequence patients at the bedside, dramatically reducing turnaround times to obtaining actionable insights. Patients were sequenced using Oxford Nanopore's adaptive sampling option that makes it possible to target the parts of the genome of interest for thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) and modify the read-depth to explore in detail the regions that contain complex mutations that are hard to detect using standard methods. This Oxford Nanopore-based analysis was compared with traditional short read sequencing approaches in order to establish a benchmark against current standards of care and hence quantify benefits of nanopore sequencing. So far, the program, has analyzed 15 patients demonstrating the potential of the approach and highlighting the following benefits when compared with short read sequencing;
Woonsocket Call

Australia First in Line to Categorize Psychedelics as Medicinal

Australia recently made history when it categorized psychedelics as medicines, becoming the first country in the world to grant the distinction to hallucinogenic drugs. Psychedelics have been subject to an increasing amount of research in recent years amid a rising push for alternative mental health treatments. Hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin and ketamine have exhibited a range of potential medical benefits against mental health disorders in a variety of clinical trials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care

Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
Woonsocket Call

Unlock A Life Of Abundance Today: Discover Carlos Barrientos’ Time-Tested Strategies That Have Helped Hundreds Of People Achieve Success

Discover the secrets of the rich, or as Carlos likes to call it “Life Hacks” that are allowing hundreds of individuals to start up businesses by understanding these hacks!. Carlos Barrientos' story is an inspiring one. He overcame incredible obstacles to become a successful serial-entrepreneur, investing in himself and his dreams despite the odds.
Woonsocket Call

Easy Up Structures Provides Superior Quality Log Cabin Kits in Canada

Easy Up Structures offers a wide range of log structures, chairs and garden furniture, saunas, and many more. They began by supplying log kit buildings in Northern Ontario. Due to the instant success at this location, the company opened a second location to serve clients living in Southern Ontario. They take immense pride in having a vast inventory that features both EZ log structure kits, and traditional custom builds. Thus, clients can be sure of finding products and solutions that meet their needs and budget.
Woonsocket Call

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), collectively known as ReliaStar Life Insurance Group (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in New York, NY.
nativenewsonline.net

Health Equity and the American Dental Association

Guest Opinion. The American Dental Association defines “Health Equity” as optimal oral health for all people. We recognize that oral health is an essential part of overall health, and that every individual should enjoy a basic level of oral health that allows them to live, work and play free from pain and dysfunction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy