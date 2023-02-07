ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

cleveland19.com

EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker’s mom will attend the State of the Union Address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron police in 2022, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening in Washington D.C. Pamela Walker is the guest of Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes. Sykes said Walker is...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second-floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
AKRON, OH

