As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
cleveland19.com
EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby...
cleveland19.com
East Palestine families evacuate homes for controlled explosion after train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the “red zone” of the controlled chemical release after the East Palestine train derailment were evacuated on Monday. Don Elzer and his wife live within the “red zone.”. Their house is three blocks from where a train carrying hazardous...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
cleveland19.com
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
cleveland19.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
cleveland19.com
2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
cleveland19.com
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker’s mom will attend the State of the Union Address
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron police in 2022, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening in Washington D.C. Pamela Walker is the guest of Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes. Sykes said Walker is...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second-floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Akron boy who tried to protect pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of murder after shooting 15-year-old Jerry Davis in Akron, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Feb. 6. Walsh said jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of the following charges:. two counts of murder with gun specifications. improper...
