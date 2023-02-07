Read full article on original website
Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Woonsocket Call
DIA Appoints Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive
DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced today that it has named Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive. Mr. Fathallah will lead the organization to help drive thought leadership and innovation in therapeutic development to improve the health of people worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View...
Woonsocket Call
Seibels Appoints Jody Hawkins to Vice President of IT Operations
Seibels, a leading service provider to the property and casualty insurance industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jody Hawkins to Vice President of IT Operations. In this leadership role, Mr. Hawkins is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of Seibels Technology Solutions, including customer support, product delivery, IT professional services, infrastructure, data services, help desk, and mail center.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Checkout.com’s CFO will become president and COO with a plan to disrupt payments in the U.S.—and take on Stripe
“I think 2023 is definitely going to be about payments efficiency and acceptance rates and optimization for the bottom line,” Céline Dufétel of Checkout.com, a London-based online payments company, told me. Dufétel was promoted from CFO to president of the company last week; she’ll retain her COO...
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Zoom laying off 1,300 employees, CEO to reduce salary by 98%
Video conferencing company Zoom announced Tuesday it will lay off around 1,300 employees to counter changing economic conditions and work habits.
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook
DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) – clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy, on track to start US Phase 1/2a MOJAVE study in Q2 2023. Total cash position of €18.9 million at end 2022 and cash runway into mid-2023. Conference call with live webcast today at 03:00...
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces the successful completion of pre-clinical studies with its second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure
Data from GLPi animal studies demonstrate safety of second-generation DSRii product (DSR 2.0) Data from Phase 1 study of DSR 2.0 in Mexico (CHIHUAHUA) and INDiii filing to US FDA expected in Q1 2023. Planning to start MOJAVE, a US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled multi-center study of DSR 2.0, in...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Biden's dramatic warning to China
President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address.
Successful Digital Marketer And Founder Of ATMTogether.Com, Paul Alex, On The Power Of Mindset
If anyone knows what impact the right mindset has in success, both in life and in business, it’s Paul Alex. Coming from a humble background and working several jobs on his way to the top, including working as a police detective, Alex has gone on to build a thriving corporate business bringing in multiple 7-figures in sheer profit annually. Paul Alex is the CEO, and Founder of ATMTogether.com, a hugely successful digital business focused on the ATM Industry and has earned several millions in revenue within less than 18 months of starting. Alex is also focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
