The Associated Press

Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechCrunch

Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy

As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Woonsocket Call

DIA Appoints Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive

DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced today that it has named Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive. Mr. Fathallah will lead the organization to help drive thought leadership and innovation in therapeutic development to improve the health of people worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View...
Woonsocket Call

Seibels Appoints Jody Hawkins to Vice President of IT Operations

Seibels, a leading service provider to the property and casualty insurance industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jody Hawkins to Vice President of IT Operations. In this leadership role, Mr. Hawkins is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of Seibels Technology Solutions, including customer support, product delivery, IT professional services, infrastructure, data services, help desk, and mail center.
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
nationaljeweler.com

Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Woonsocket Call

Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook

DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) – clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy, on track to start US Phase 1/2a MOJAVE study in Q2 2023. Total cash position of €18.9 million at end 2022 and cash runway into mid-2023. Conference call with live webcast today at 03:00...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Biden's dramatic warning to China

President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Successful Digital Marketer And Founder Of ATMTogether.Com, Paul Alex, On The Power Of Mindset

If anyone knows what impact the right mindset has in success, both in life and in business, it’s Paul Alex. Coming from a humble background and working several jobs on his way to the top, including working as a police detective, Alex has gone on to build a thriving corporate business bringing in multiple 7-figures in sheer profit annually. Paul Alex is the CEO, and Founder of ATMTogether.com, a hugely successful digital business focused on the ATM Industry and has earned several millions in revenue within less than 18 months of starting. Alex is also focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs...
CALIFORNIA STATE

