Mississippi man walking along dark road struck and killed by vehicle

A Mississippi man walking along a dark road Monday night was hit and killed by an oncoming car.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office has determined a fatality involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Morgantown Road Monday evening to be accidental pending further investigation.

“It’s a tragic thing that happened,” said Major Frank Smith of ACSO from the accident scene.

Smith said 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun from Natchez was walking along the dark and winding road when he was hit by a vehicle near Rolling Hills Drive.

“He was on a dark stretch of roadway with a lot of curves and was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Other witnesses said they observed him walking in and out of traffic,” Smith said.

The driver, initially unaware of what was hit, kept driving and then returned to the accident site to find Calhoun, called 911 and remained there, authorities said.

AMR and ACSO deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. Smith said the accident remains under investigation pending the results of a routine toxicology exam.

“It does not appear to be alcohol-related but we have followed the process according to the law,” Smith said. “No law enforcement action is being taken at this time.”